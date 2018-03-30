Jinger Duggar Rocks Pants During Trip To Joanna Gaines’ Store, Jeremy Vuolo Shares Photo Of Her Skinny Jeans

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo love visiting the store owned by 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Jinger Duggar is becoming almost as obsessed with visiting Magnolia Market as she is with wearing pants. The Counting On star and her husband recently made yet another trip to the Waco, Texas, store owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. However, Jeremy revealed that they didn’t make the five-hour drive from Laredo to Waco just to browse housewares and grab a cupcake from the Silos Baking Co. According to his Instagram post about their trip, they decided to stop by on their way to another destination.

On Thursday, Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken during his most recent trip to Waco. In the snapshot, he and Jinger Duggar are sitting on stools in front of a sign welcoming visitors to Magnolia Market at the Silos. Jinger is keeping it casual with her skinny jeans, black T-shirt, and white sneakers. Her pastor husband is wearing a similar outfit.

According to In Touch Weekly, the latest photo of a Duggar daughter wearing pants comes just days after Jeremy Vuolo criticized those who never challenge their parents’ beliefs. As most Duggar fans know, Jinger’s parents used to be very outspoken about their opinions on how women should dress. They made it clear that they believe that women should not wear pants. However, in a recent sermon, Jeremy suggested that parents don’t always know best, complaining that “we have a whole generation conditioned to go on to believe what Mom and Dad believe.”

“They’re not challenged to discern the truth or question what they’ve been told,” Jeremy preached.

It’s unclear whether Jeremy had his in-laws in mind when he spoke those words, but what is clear is that Jinger Duggar no longer feels obligated to follow her parents’ fashion rules. She especially seems to love defying them whenever she visits Magnolia Market. She rocked black skinny jeans when she visited Waco back in December, and Jessa Duggar shared an Instagram photo of her sister wearing tan pants during their girls’ trip to Magnolia Market last April.

The home decor store has become a tourist hotspot, thanks to the TV popularity of the couple who created it. Jinger Duggar hasn’t revealed whether she’s met Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines during one of her visits to Magnolia Market, but the Counting On star and the home renovator have a lot in common besides their reality show careers. Jinger also has some experience flipping houses, thanks to her father’s real estate business, and both women’s faith is very important to them. They’re also both currently pregnant.

As reported by Country Living, Chip and Joanna Gaines recently revealed that they’re expecting a baby boy. However, while Jinger and Jeremy are going to be first-time parents, the Fixer Upper stars are not; this will be their fifth child. Chip and Joanna have embraced the Duggar family tradition of choosing alliterative names for their kids, but they’ve given it their own unique twist. Instead of sticking to one letter for everyone like Jinger’s parents did, they gave all their baby girls names that start with the letter “E” and all their baby boys names that start with the letter “D.”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t revealed whether they’re going to stick to a theme when naming their children. However, since the Counting On stars are such big fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines, perhaps they’ll consider adopting the Fixer Upper couple’s baby name theme.