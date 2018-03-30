School Bus Aide Accused Of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism

A school bus aide is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy with autism; she claimed he was the one that made the first move.

Arizona Central is reporting that Samantha Rose Poirier, 18, was arrested Tuesday after a surveillance video showed her kissing the autistic boy and letting him touch her breast.

The Mesa school bus aide was charged on suspicion of one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a solitary count of sexual abuse.

Court records claim that the March 19 video shows the 18-year-old school worker, holding the face of the 12-year-old boy in both hands and planting a kiss on his mouth.

A police officer told TMJ that the boy said the aide talked to him about rape, how babies were made, and school shootings, purportedly telling him to check them out on a computer.

The officer said it was difficult to confirm what was said in the video because of the noise on the bus.

However, the video goes on to show a smiling Poirier looking downwards, towards her right breast and encouraging the 12-year-old student to touch it. Police say the boy pulled down her shirt and reached for the bus aide’s breasts.

According to an early police report, Samantha Rose Poirier had lied to investigators about the encounter, before authorities saw the surveillance video. She had claimed that the preteen boy was the one who made the move to kiss her and asked to see her “girl parts.”

She also misled investigators by telling them that the 12-year-old did not see her breasts because she was wearing an undershirt as well as a bra.

The 12-year-old boy had given a different story that was eventually confirmed by the surveillance video.

Additionally, the boy told investigators that the bus aide instructed him not to tell anyone about what had happened because they would both get into trouble.

Samantha who had been working part-time with the school district since August was placed on administrative leave March 26 and dismissed two days later. Mesa Public Schools issued a statement confirming that they were fully cooperating with the police investigation.

“Transportation department administration contacted Mesa Police Department when they learned of possible inappropriate behavior between Samantha Poirier and a student. The district is fully cooperating with the police investigation.”

Samantha Poirier is penciled for her next court appearance April 11.