During ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion Kevin Williamson Reveals Where He Thinks Dawson, Pacey, and Joey Would Be Now

It has been just over 20 years since Dawson’s Creek debuted on the network which was then known as the WB, with a cast that included Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams. While the four stars of the show were then relative unknowns, with Jackson being the best known of the primary characters following his role in the Mighty Ducks movies, they have since moved on to other television shows, and even movies. In a special edition of Entertainment Weekly, the original cast of Dawson’s Creek, as well as the show’s creator, Kevin Williamson, had a chance to sit down and talk about the show, its impact, and even what they think the characters would be like today.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the reunion comes from Williamson, who had an idea of where he sees Joey, Pacey, and Dawson being in their lives today. While Michelle Williams’ character, Jen, was killed off in the series finale, the rest of the cast seemed to get their happy endings, as James Van Der Beek’s Dawson was shown as a successful director in Hollywood, while Katie Holmes’ Joey and Joshua Jackson’s Pacey were seen living together in New York City. However, while the show may have ended on a happier note for the characters and the fans, if Kevin Williamson were to revisit the Dawson’s Creek crew, it may not be quite so happy of an experience.

In fact, Williamson admitted that he is a man who likes conflict, which means he would want there to be problems and drama that have come about for these characters. While he says that Dawson would have become the next Spielberg and been happy as his dreams did come true, Kevin Williamson said that ultimately he thinks the life the character built for himself would end up shattering and falling apart. Williamson said that he really believes that if viewers were to get a chance to see Dawson now, he “think[s] he never really found love and, when we come upon him, he’s just on the cusp of changing his whole life and finding the one thing that’s going to make it magical.” This means that while Dawson’s ending on the show seems to be moving in a happy direction, after the series is over, things fell apart, and now he is again putting his life back together.

When it comes to Joey and Pacey, the series creator does think the couple got married and had children, but there were problems, which he thinks led to a divorce. Kevin Williamson said that if they were to come back to this couple now, he “think[s] that when we meet them they’re in a very dark place. But there’s still something between them that forces them to come together and raise their children.”

While there may be problems between Joey and Pacey now, based on the way Williamson sees the show’s characters, that does not mean those problems will persist. He even said that even though Pacey and Joey may try to find happiness with other people, whatever it is that they have between them continues to bring them back together. In fact, Kevin Williamson said that he believes, “they just can’t stop that magical thing that exists between them and that bond they have. I think we would sort of have to watch them fall in love all over again as middle-aged adults.”

Ultimately, while Kevin Williamson seems to have a darker future in mind for the Dawson’s Creek gang, it seems that he can still see a reality where Dawson eventually finds what he needs to be happy, and Joey and Pacey find a way back to each other, even after a divorce. Even though Williamson may have thought about what the present day looks like for these characters, fans of the series will have to be happy with the original episodes and what details the cast and creator shared about where they think their characters would be today, since there are no plans for a reboot or revival of the show.