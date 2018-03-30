‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail’s Alter-Ego Attacks & Kidnaps A Fan-Favorite Character

Will Abigail's alter-ego hurt yet another Salem resident?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that the situation with Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) and her alter-egos is about to get much worse. It seems that people around Salem are going to start figuring out that something is terribly wrong with Abby, and Marlena may even get hurt in the process.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 9 by Daytime Royalty, Abigail’s wild and erratic alter-ego, Gabby, is going to let loose on Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). The spoilers reveal Gabby will attack Marlena and that Marlena will later go missing.

It seems that Gabby will not be happy with Marlena for some reason, possibly because the psychiatrist is trying to help Abigail get rid of her. Gabby could see Marlena as a threat and want to take her out of the equation. Days of Our Lives viewers could possibly see Abigail’s alter-ego kidnap Marlena, or possibly even hurt her in some way in order to protect herself. Gabby wants to live out in the open and keep Abigail buried deep down inside, and it seems that the situation could come to a very dangerous conclusion if Abby doesn’t the get the medical help that she so desperately needs.

Thankfully, Marlena is trained to deal with all sorts of situations and mental illnesses. Her training as a doctor could come in handy when Abigail’s alter-ego begins to attack. Perhaps Marlena will know just the thing to do or say to keep herself safe while Gabby runs wild in Abigail’s body. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, many Days of Our Lives fans believed that Abby’s grandmother, Dr. Laura Horton, might be the person who holds the key to Abigail’s recovery. However, Marlena could be revealed as the person who is best suited to help Abigail get her personality disorder in check and save herself from her alter-egos in the future.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabby tells Stefan she has real feelings for him.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/KfLs48wFfQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 27, 2018

Days of Our Lives fans can watch all the drama play out when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for times.