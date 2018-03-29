’90 Day Fiance’ Star Darcey Silva Has Announced That She Is Returning To The Show

Darcey Silva made headlines when she starred on the successful '90 Day Fiance' spin-off, 'Before the 90 Days.'

Darcey Silva first came to national attention when she starred opposite her much-younger boyfriend, Jesse, during this past season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Today, however, In Touch Weekly exclusively confirmed that Silva — who announced that she and Jesse are no longer together, and that they split up not long after the Before the 90 Days reunion show aired — will be returning for yet another season of 90 Day Fiance, and they got that information thanks to some Instagram shares featuring some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the taping of another season of the hit TLC show.

On the Instagram posts, Darcey is seen getting a pedicure and enjoying a spa day.

But many fans of the show were wondering how Darcey could return to the show, especially when she claims to be a victim of domestic violence.

What’s more, many fans of the show are skeptical about her latest 90 Day Fiance storyline, especially when she has made clear that she and Jesse are no longer together. Fans are wondering if Darcey will have a new boyfriend going into the new season, or if she and Jesse will continue on with the charade of pretending to “get married” after she made clear that they had split up. (Mind you, Jesse also confirmed that he and Darcey were no longer together on his own Instagram page, after a fan asked him that very question.)

Fans, however, haven’t exactly been quiet on their feelings toward Darcey.

One fan not only said that Darcey was “annoying,” but she said that her daughter was just as annoying, as well.

“But why? Who wants to watch her and her daughter’s get their toes painted? She’s annoying. Her and Nicole rubbed me the wrong way. Since day one. They both have turned to domestic violence and I refuse to support that kinda behavior.”

Darcey, too, implied that Jesse was cheating in her last Facebook update about the situation.

“So over it!!!!! Now he can f–k all the other b—-hes!! Come on ladies!!! He’s a single man and available!!! He’s hot!!! He got lots to choose from I’m sure anyway!”

No doubt, then, that this season of 90 Day Fiance will prove to be full of drama now that Darcey is part of the fold.