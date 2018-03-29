Dates Revealed For Halloween Horror Nights 2018 At Universal Orlando: Limited-Time Second Night Free

Spring break has brought forth some great information for this year's Halloween season.

It may only be March and many are thinking of sun, sand, and having a good vacation over spring break, but there’s always time to think about the fear that will come this fall. Last week, Walt Disney World revealed the dates and ticket sales for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but what about those who want something a bit more terrifying? That is where Universal Orlando comes in, and they have released the dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2018 along with one awesome deal.

Early on Thursday afternoon, Universal Orlando released a special video on their official Facebook page to unveil the dates for 2018. All of the scares are going to begin in mid-September and last until early November, but the dates are easily the least-coolest thing announced by Universal.

This year, there is a limited-time ticket offer that will allow guests to buy a flex ticket for Halloween Horror Nights on select nights and receive a second night for free. Guests wanting to take part in this deal will have to purchase tickets from now through June 6, 2018, and they can be bought online.

Flex ticket prices shown on the official website of Universal Orlando show them as $77.99 per guest and that will give you two nights of admission into Halloween Horror Nights on Sunday through Friday.

The dates for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will give guests plenty of opportunities to be scared out of their mind.

September : 15-16. 20-23, 28-30

: 15-16. 20-23, 28-30 October : 3-7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, 31

: 3-7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, 31 November: 1-3

Just in case you’re counting, that’s a record 34 nights of Halloween Horror Nights to enjoy this year.

Universal Orlando has not yet revealed details on what kind of scare zones and houses will be there this year, but guests will have a lot of new things to experience. There will be nine “all-new” mazes and a total of five scare zones to provide as much fear as humanly possible.

Universal: Halloween Horror Nights dates set; 2nd-night-free ticket deal announced https://t.co/vP6uuIzO4g pic.twitter.com/Y0n8ORkKXh — Greater Orlando (@GreaterORL) March 29, 2018

Universal Orlando is also offering hotel packages to combine a longer stay for Halloween Horror Night 2018, but other individual tickets are not yet on sale. It is really early in the year, but HHN is one of the most frightening times to be had and also one of the most entertaining. With this new ticket offer allowing guests to get a second night of admission free with the purchase of one is something that will have the crowds flocking in even larger numbers this year.