Jim Carrey Unveils New Art That Appears To Show Trump’s Sons Being Gored To Death

The painting shared on social media depicts subjects that appear to be Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump being stabbed by elephant tusks, along with the hashtag #teamelephant.

Jim Carrey is not a fan of Donald Trump, or of the Trump family. The outspoken comedian and actor hasn’t been shy in expressing his feelings about the current “first family,” both throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and since. In the last few weeks, however, Carrey has used his social media presence to share his thoughts in a more artistic way, much to the chagrin of Trump supporters and the delight of the anti-Trump movement alike.

As Page Six reports, a recent tweet by Jim Carrey features a shocking work of art that seemingly depicts Eric and Donald Trump Jr. being gored to death by an elephant. The artworks, reminiscent of Kathy Griffin holding the faux severed head of Donald Trump, is accompanied by the hashtag #teamelephant. And while it doesn’t mention either of the elder Trump boys by name, social media followers of Carrey didn’t take long to notice the striking resemblance between the man in the painting and Trump’s sons, both of whom have made waves by posting photographs of themselves with trophy animals.

In recent years, Jim Carrey has made a name for himself in the world of visual art, particularly since stepping back from his Hollywood acting career, a career that peaked for roughly a decade and saw the 56-year-old actor star in such films as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Liar Liar, and Mask.

In the painting, one blond and one brown-haired man, both armed with hunting rifles and dressed in orange gear, can be seen with a bloody elephant tusk puncturing their chest/abdomen. Both appear to be deceased or dying, and the brown-haired elephant victim is sporting a signature Trump pucker. Not surprisingly, the Twitter response to the controversial work of art, signed in the bottom corner by none other than Jim Carrey himself, was immediate and diverse.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out the resemblance of the gored subjects to Trump’s adult sons. Many seemed to find the artwork humorous, with some pointing out the obvious irony of the hunters becoming the hunted.

They look like Eric and Don Jr… Elephant hunting them — Maria Tita Nieves (@mariejolie61) March 28, 2018

Maybe your best one yet! — Joel J Middlecamp (@JMiddlecamp) March 28, 2018

Not everyone found Carrey’s artistic expression funny, and at least one critic of the star’s latest work of art claimed to have reported the image to the FBI, adding that it was a “threat” to Donald Trump’s children. Ironically, Trump himself has been at war with the FBI since his election, firing former FBI Director James Comey last summer (Comey has since written a book about his travails and, as The Hill reports, tickets for his book tour are now selling for as much as $850 each) and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe earlier this year.

Jim has threatened the life of the President’s sons. I had to notify the authorities. pic.twitter.com/PMRz2BJuxw — E. JUDE † (@ejudep) March 28, 2018

In addition to firing the high-ranking FBI leadership, Trump has also attacked them on social media in recent months.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Donald Trump and his adult children haven’t been the only members of the current presidential administration to be targeted by Jim Carrey’s artistic rage in recent weeks. The actor recently made headlines for his portrayal of a woman who bore a striking resemblance to a screeching Sarah Sanders, which he also shared on Twitter. Without naming the White House press secretary, Carrey described the cartoon image as a “portrait of a so-called Christian.”

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

As Vanity Fair reports, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have both posted multiple images of themselves and their kills after participating in big-game trophy hunts. Donald Jr. has used his social media account to proclaim that he has “no shame” regarding his big-game hunting hobby, and it has been reported that the brothers have collectively killed an array of animals, including “Cape buffalo, alligators, cheetahs, lions, and more.”

In one photograph shared on Twitter by Zimbabwe Today, Donald Trump Jr. proudly holds up the severed tail of an elephant he killed while on a legal hunt. As the Washington Post reports, the Trump administration quietly announced on March 1 that it was lifting a ban on bringing elephant parts/trophies into the United States. Permits to import the previously banned elephant trophies will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and could presumably allow Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to bring home elephant hunting souvenirs in the future.

So far, neither the White House nor Jim Carrey have directly commented on Jim’s artistic interpretation of an elephant hunt in which #teamelephant reigned victorious. While his work continues to generate a social media buzz and receive a modicum of mainstream media attention, Carrey seems poised to continue his series of Trump-administration-related political cartoons.