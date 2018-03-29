‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Friends Allegedly Say He ‘Needed More Time’ In Rehab, Reports ‘Us Magazine’

The statements come after Ryan was recently arrested for heroin-related charges.

Ryan Edwards recently went to rehab for 30 days to help kick his addiction to heroin, but the reality TV star may not be fully sober. Recently, close friends spoke to Us Magazine to discuss his time in rehab, and they feel that the Teen Mom OG dad didn’t spend enough time working on his issues.

Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan was taken to rehab after it was discovered that he had a $10,000-a-month heroin habit and allegedly was arrested at some point in April of 2017. Yesterday, news broke that he was arrested again for an incident related to heroin possession, though his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, claims that he is sober and the arrest was standard procedure.

However, many of Ryan’s close friends feel that the reality TV star should have spent more time in rehab than the requisite thirty days. Ryan actually got out of the facility early by attending rehab events while he was detoxing, which was something he wasn’t expected to do.

According to an insider, there are “major concerns” about his sobriety, and it is a big part of the Teen Mom OG reunion, which will air in mid-April. Specifically, many feel Ryan should have had more inpatient treatment and that he left the facility before he was really ready to be out.

Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer Edwards, have been a major topic of discussion on social media and amongst other Teen Mom cast members. Chelsea Houska of Teen Mom 2 even watched a scary clip from Teen Mom OG during her segment, stating that Ryan’s drug use reminded her of her ex Adam Lind’s use.

Fans became aware of how serious Ryan’s problem was when he was caught slurring his words and falling asleep while driving to his May 2017 wedding to Mackenzie. While it was obvious Ryan was not sober, Mackenzie has claimed that she didn’t know her husband was sick or addicted to drugs until it was brought up by his ex Maci Bookout.

Ryan has not been allowed to see his son, Bentley, 9, unless he is with his own parents.