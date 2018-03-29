Danielle Bregoli, Now Known As Bhad Bhabie, Goes Gold

Former 'cash me outside' girl Danielle Bregoli makes good with first good single.

It wasn’t that long ago that Danielle Bregoli made a name for herself (and more than a few haters) as Dr. Phil’s outspoken bad girl. Since then, she has capitalized on those 15 minutes of fame and reinvented herself as Bhad Bhabie. That’s just where her story begins.

Bhad Bhabie Goes for the Gold

As Hot New Hip Hop shares, Danielle Bregoli has made a big hit as Bhad Bhabie. Her first rap single, “Hi Bich,” has already gone gold, selling more than 500,000 copies. That’s the equivalent of 75 million streams. If this proves anything, it’s that Danielle has the talent to back up the talk that had previously made her an easy target.

Bregoli’s first appearance on Dr. Phil drew worldwide attention, and her “cash me outside” response to criticism instantly became the catchphrase of the day. By the time that wore out, Danielle was onto the next big thing, proving she knows how to brand herself. She used social media to connect with a diverse group of followers, but she was doing more than just staying relevant.

Bregoli had a dream. She wanted to rap professionally, and for that, she needed to prove her value. Gathering a large social media following helped her build the reputation she needed. It wasn’t long before Atlantic Records came knocking.

Bhad Bhabie Signs a Multimillion Dollar Deal

When Atlantic Records came around with their deal, Danielle knew she had the opportunity she had been wanting, reported TMZ. The multimillion dollar deal gambled that Bregoli had as much talent as she had charisma, and that bet paid off. Her first single, “Hi Bich,” took off running.

The fact that Danielle’s first single went gold so quickly is impressive in itself. However, what may be even more exciting is that Ms. Bregoli is the youngest female rap star to ever debut on the Billboard Top 100.

What’s next for Bhad Bhabie? The video has already received 84 million hits, and she’s currently working on a collaboration with Lil Yachty. All that’s left to do is to hit the road for a tour.