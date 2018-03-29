‘Duggar Data’ Uses Statistics To Decide Which Duggar Daughter Will Be Most Likely To Have 19 Kids

The site uses mathematical data to figure out which of the married Duggar women might end up with 19 children.

The Duggar family belongs to a sect of Christianity known as Quiverfull, and many fans have been curious about which Duggar would be the next to have 19 children. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have stated that they would like 100 grandchildren, which would mean each of their 19 children would have 5 children. However, the couple may get their wish even if every single one of their children doesn’t have five kids themselves, as some of the Duggar children have already stated that they want to have as many children as the Lord wills, just like their parents.

The fan website “Duggar Data” recently made a post using statistics to figure out which Duggar family member will be most likely to have 19 children like their parents.

According to the site, of the four Duggar daughters that are already married, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Jessa Duggar Seewald are the only women who might be able to have 19 children if they continue at the same rate they’ve been at thus far. Jill Duggar Dillard is out, largely because her births have been further spaced apart and her pregnancies were very difficult. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is also out of the running because she will be having her first baby a year and a half into her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo instead of the typical Duggar nine months.

????@ben_seewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Thus far, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth seems to be most likely to have as many children as her mother due to her age and the speed at which she and Austin originally got pregnant. She is also planning on having as many children as the Lord wills, and told a family in a Swiss restaurant during their honeymoon that they plan to have a lot of children. The pair welcomed baby Gideon Martyn at the end of last month.

Jessa Duggar Seewald is not yet expecting her third child, but fans have speculated that she might actually be pregnant but hiding it. However, a family spokesperson reached out to several media outlets to tell them that Jessa is currently not expecting her third child.

The family will continue to appear on Counting On this summer.