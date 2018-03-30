‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of April 2: Liam Kisses Hope – Cops Grill Bill Then Release Ridge

Next week on 'B&B' a new suspect is revealed and Steffy's about to lose everything.

New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 2-6 promise that a reunion that’s been building for months finally sparks with one surprising kiss. After an unexpected (and inaccurate) confession, a father must decide the fate of his son. Two fan favorites leave town for good. A victim of violence is back home, but his ordeal is far from over. Here is a look at the B&B action coming Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 6.

B&B Spoilers, Monday, April 2

From this week’s CBS Soaps in Depth, the latest spoilers promise that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is sure he shot his dad Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and tells his father that he’s the culprit, not Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Bill is stunned that Liam shot him, but his urge to prosecute the perpetrator subsides when he thinks it’s his son and not his nemesis.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) goes to see her dad, Ridge, to reassure him that Liam will talk Bill down and he’ll be out of jail soon. Steffy is right that Ridge will be out of jail soon, but will Liam take his place? Can Bill convince Liam to keep his confession to himself, or will Dollar Bill rat out his son to get him out of the way so he can claim Steffy?

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Tuesday, April 3

B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Ridge can’t control his anger when he figures out that being shot hasn’t diminished Bill’s desire to win Steffy’s heart. With Ridge behind bars, raging at Bill is a bad idea since the cops still think he’s the shooter. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) comes to the LAPD lock-up to visit her husband.

Brooke also gets face time with Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) and implores him to go back and talk to Bill again. Brooke reminds the cop that Bill was shot in the back. She also shares the details from her conversations with Bill and says there’s no way he could see the shooter. When Sanchez agrees to question Bill again, Brooke is delighted.

On a mission to free her husband, Brooke slings allegations at Bill about why he pointed at Ridge for the crime. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MzuEFczHuU #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1yH70Vd4yg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 30, 2018

B&B Spoilers, Wednesday, April 4

Other recent Bold spoilers promise there’s family scheming at Forrester Creations when Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) starts to embrace the idea of Ridge’s absence from the CEO chair. Thorne lets Eric Forrester (John McCook) know that the family business can run just fine without him. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) isn’t sure she likes this side of Thorne.

Also at mid-week, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) finally admits to Liam that she loves him. Liam is reeling from his inaccurate assumptions that he shot his father. Hope kisses Liam and things spark. Liam feels drawn to Hope, and he unburdened himself to her about the shooting. Hope no longer cares about helping Steffy and wants Liam for herself.

Hope and Steffy's discussion about Liam becomes heated as their true feelings are exposed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IVq42FMN8q #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/766HqaEHzA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2018

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Thursday, April 3

On Thursday, new spoilers indicate that the cops realize Ridge isn’t the perpetrator and release him from jail. But even though Ridge is exonerated, that doesn’t mean that the cops have tracked down the actual shooter. That same day, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is concerned that his father’s shooter is on the loose and might come back to finish the job.

Steffy tries again to push Liam to reunite with her, but she’s got no idea that Liam recently kissed Hope and his thoughts are with his ex, not his wife. Steffy is confident that she can get Liam to come home to her. Unfortunately, Liam’s assumption that he shot his dad is driving him further away from her on top of the cheating and proposal revelations.

Steffy attempts to focus on the future, but Liam seems intent on rehashing the past. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zUdXO9k5Ft #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/yrtyvfuGe4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 28, 2018

B&B Spoilers, Friday, April 6

As next week closes, Bold spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Bill is out of the hospital and trying to get settled in at home. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is there with Bill and reassures him that the cops will find who shot him. Since Bill is now certain it was Liam, this conundrum haunts him as he’s torn about what to do.

As Steffy pushes on Liam, his response to her request to reunite stuns her. She wants a fresh start, but Liam isn’t going there with her. The fear that he shot his father, plus the recent kiss with Hope, shifted his perspective, and Liam is further estranged from her than ever. On a casting note, Antony Turpel is off contract at the CBS soap as RJ Forrester.

April 5 is the last date for Pierson Fode and Courtney Hope, who are exiting the soap for good as Thomas and Sally ride off into the sunset together. Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on who’s setting Liam up for the shooting and what may happen with Caroline Spencer and her son if she’s revealed as the shooter. Check back often for new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.