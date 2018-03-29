Jessa Duggar Seewald Makes A Post ‘Arguing Against’ Anxiety, Some Fans Push Back

The reality star states that there are nine points against anxiety.

While anxiety is a psychological disorder, the Duggar family doesn’t necessarily believe that to be the case. Jessa Duggar Seewald, the fifth in the line-up of 19 children, posted on her Instagram an article titled “9 Arguments Against Anxiety.”

According to the link Jessa shared from the website Desiring God, anxiety is a sin and a disorder. Those who are anxious have not yet let Jesus into their life fully and therefore are having trouble keeping anxiety at bay. The website’s argument is grounded in Matthew Chapter 6, in which it is stated that people cannot be servants of two masters and they should not be anxious about their lives.

Several fans stated on the Counting On subreddit that they thought the Duggar family was very good at picking and choosing what they believe. They also stated that they felt posts like these come from ignorance, and one user stated that Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar Dillard’s husband, had posted an “equally moronic” article about depression.

Another fan stated mental illness isn’t cured by going to church and that as one would not “pray away” a broken arm, they cannot “pray away” anxiety, depression, and other mental illness symptoms that people experience.

The Duggar family has been under fire before for their lackadaisical attitude toward health care, in that they often do not seek medical intervention for things like giving birth. Jessa Duggar Seewald, for example, gave birth at home to both of her boys, Spurgeon and Henry. The mom-of-two, however, was rushed to the hospital after she experienced excessive bleeding after birthing her son, Henry. Her sisters Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Jill Duggar Dillard have also attempted home births that both ended up in the hospital with a C-section. Several fans have referred to these as “botched” home births.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has been rumored to be pregnant with her third child for a while now; however, a spokesperson for the Duggar family recently spoke to news outlets and said that she is not expecting despite the rumors.

She and her family are featured on the show Counting On, which will continue this summer.