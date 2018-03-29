Cowboys Rumors: Dallas’ Former Defensive End Could Return To Team After NFL Ban, Per ‘Dallas Morning News’

A recent report indicates the possibility that Dallas could have a former defensive player back after his suspension.

If the latest Dallas Cowboys rumors prove correct, the team could soon regain the services of a former defensive end. Randy Gregory was the team’s No. 60 pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He participated in multiple games for his first few seasons, but substance abuse issues ended up costing him, as he didn’t play in the 2017 NFL season. However, now sources are saying he’s doing his best to regain his spot in the league as part of the Cowboys’ roster.

On Thursday, a report from Dallas Morning News’ David Moore says that Dallas’ Randy Gregory is working on making his return to the team after multiple suspensions due to the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The last time he played was at the end of the 2016 NFL season.

However, it’s being said that Gregory is doing everything necessary to “lay the groundwork” for his return. He’s passed required drug tests this past fall, and paperwork will need to be filed for him to play again. He’ll also need a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and if he demonstrates to him that he is “drug-free” now. Based on other situations similar to Gregory’s, Goodell has allowed players back in the league after showing they’ve turned things around.

Can the Cowboys expect Randy Gregory to produce after his suspension? ????: https://t.co/eEGEznac9e pic.twitter.com/D5GvnMvyuD — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 13, 2016

Gregory initially tested positive in February of 2015 for marijuana use at the NFL Scouting Combine before the NFL Draft. He still entered the league as part of the substance abuse program’s first phase. Gregory had also tested positive for marijuana twice during his college playing time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That hurt his draft stock, causing him to drop as low as he did.

Now that he’s been taking actions toward regaining his spot on the roster, it’s being said that the Dallas Cowboys would also do whatever is necessary to re-sign him as part of their defense. The 6-foot-6 defensive end has tallied 15 tackles and one sack during his 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons, during which he participated in 14 games total. That one sack was when Gregory took down the Philadelphia Eagles’ young star quarterback Carson Wentz, so there’s no doubt the Cowboys would love to him on the field again.