Brandi Glanville Says Part Of Her Face Is Paralyzed Because Of Laser Hair Removal

Brandi Glanville has decided it is time to set the record straight as to why some of her face does not seem to move when she talks. After people on social media commented on Glanville’s face not moving properly when she is speaking, the former star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revealed that the reason she seems to talk out of only half of her mouth stems from a laser hair removal treatment gone wrong. With the reality star being back in the spotlight after not only her recent stint on the first ever season of Celebrity Big Brother U.S., followed by Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, it makes sense that fans would be interested in learning more about Brandi Glanville, including her apparent facial paralysis.

According to E! News, Glanville explained in a video for “Bicoastal Beauty Unfiltered” exactly what happened to her and why she is talking about it now. The reality star explained that there are lot of people who keep asking her why it seems like her top lip does not move when she is speaking. Brandi Glanville then shared that in either 2008 or 2009, she had laser hair removal done on the upper portion of her lip and ended up with third-degree burns. Glanville then said that it is because of this burn that, “my face on the right side doesn’t move the way my face on the left side moves.”

While a lot of the video was more about her face and beauty routine, as well as her current laser treatments, the focus on why part of her face is paralyzed quickly became news after she shared that the laser hair removal treatment she did years ago had left a permanent mark, including “nerve damage and scar tissue.” This scarring and damage has ultimately left Brandi Glanville having to talk more out of the side of her mouth.

Although this is not the first time that Glanville has talked about her treatments or the scarring she has on her face because of past treatments, it is clear that this time the reality star is over the judgement. In fact, at one point in the video, she tells people if they do not like the way she looks or speaks then they can just “suck my d***.” Brandi Glanville knows that her scars are not going away and as Page Six reported, while there are ways that she could minimize the appearance of the scars, she also knows it is not something she is likely to do.

With Brandi Glanville coming back into the spotlight again with both Celebrity Big Brother and Marriage Boot Camp, it is likely that fans of the reality star will be seeing even more of her in the future, especially as she revealed that she is planning to get back to blogging.