Demi Lovato Shows Some Skin In Instagram Pic: Fans Think She Looks Amazing

Once again, the singer is causing quite a stir on her Instagram page.

When it comes to her Instagram page, Demi Lovato hasn’t been shy about posting body-positive and revealing photos.

The singer is currently on her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour with DJ Khaled, but that hasn’t stopped her from updating her Instagram page with new photos for her adoring fans. Just yesterday, Lovato basically broke the internet with her latest Instagram post, which showed off her solid abs.

In the photo, Lovato is wearing all black with black dress pants, a black shirt, and black sunglasses, and she’s even wearing black nail polish. The 25-year-old is wearing her hair down and curly as she looks off into the distance.

But what had most fans talking was the way that Demi was posed for the photo, with her shirt lifted up, showing off her toned tummy. Many fans couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful Lovato looked in her latest Instagram picture.

“Wow ur so drop dead gorgeous absolutely breath taking.”

Other fans were quick to comment on Lovato’s toned body.

“Body goals,” one fan wrote.

In all, the post had a wildly popular response with 3 million likes and 30,000 comments and counting, all within just one day of the photo being posted on Instagram.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 27, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

The following day, Lovato shared a picture with fans from her tour stop in Nashville. In the picture, the singer is wearing all white as she crawls across a bed on the set of her stage. While this particular picture did not gain as much attention as her previous one, it still gained over 1 million likes as well as over 7,300 comments.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 28, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT

It has not been uncommon for the singer to post revealing pictures for her fans across her social media accounts as of late. As the Inquisitr reported last month, Lovato wowed fans once again with an image promoting her tour as she’s dressed in an all-white lacey top while she poses in bed. Like her other pictures, Lovato’s fans could not get over how gorgeous the singer looks.

According to her website, Lovato will continue her world tour with more stops in the United States before heading to South America and then over to Europe.