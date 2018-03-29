After initially seeming unsure, Sarah Jessica Parker has endorsed her 'Sex and the City' co-star Cynthia Nixon for governor of New York.

Carrie Bradshaw’s got Miranda Hobbes’ back! After much speculation, Sarah Jessica Parker finally endorsed her Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon for governor of New York.

Taking to Instagram, Parker wrote that Nixon was a “mother,” “activist,” “advocate,” “fighter,” “NYER,” and “a dear friend.” She then announced, “My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote” and linked to Nixon’s website so her followers could learn more and donate.

This comes after Parker seemed unsure about Nixon’s gubernatorial run on Wednesday. Parker had failed to talk about Nixon’s campaign after she announced she was running.

She then finally had her spokeswoman, Ina Treciokas, tell Page Six, “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

That wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement. By saying she’d talk to Nixon about the campaign instead of coming right out and enthusiastically saying she’d be voting for her, Parker sparked rumors that she was unsure about Nixon’s bid for governor.

But Parker has come out and endorsed Nixon. And she’s the not the only one.

Parker and Nixon’s Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis had already taken to Instagram to say, “I am thrilled to support her and I know that she cares deeply about the issues facing all of us. I’m so proud of her and I know she will work tirelessly to create change for all who need representation.”

Sarah Jessica Parker just endorsed Cynthia Nixon for Governor of New York. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for We Stand United

Kim Cattrall, meanwhile, responded to a question on Twitter about Nixon’s campaign by saying, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

Cattrall, though, has been in a feud with Parker recently.

As the New York Times reported earlier this month, Nixon is challenging Governor Andrew Cuomo in this year’s New York Democratic primary for governor. Of course, this won’t be an easy race. Nixon, who has no prior experience running for elected office, is running against a two-term incumbent governor. But while Cuomo has $30 million to work with, Nixon does have celebrities like Parker on her side. However, using her celebrity and Hollywood connections may backfire after we elected the inexperienced celebrity Donald Trump as President.

But while Nixon hasn’t been elected to office before, she does have a history of political activism, and she’s running a very left-wing campaign. She’s attacked Cuomo for being a centrist and too much of an insider. She’s talked about income inequality, the MTA, mass incarceration, health care, and more. If she wins, Nixon will become the first female and openly gay governor in New York.