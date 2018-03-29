Kourtney Kardashian Furious That Scott Disick Took Kids On Vacation With Sofia Richie, Reports ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to Scott Disick's family vacation with Sofia Richie revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be furious about the fact that her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick took their two oldest children, Mason and Penelope, on a spring break vacation with his much younger girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a March 29 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian was more than a little bit angry when she learned that her baby daddy Scott Disick had jetted off to Mexico with her children Mason and Penelope to celebrate spring break with Sofia Richie. It seems that Scott will have some major questions to answer when he returns to L.A. with the kids after the vacation.

Sources tell the site that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had a “major blowout fight” about him taking Mason, 8, and Penelope, 5, out of the country. Kardashian reportedly thinks that it is “inappropriate” for Disick to be leaving the United States with the kids, especially to spend time with his “too-young girlfriend,” Sofia Richie.

To make matters worse, Scott Disick took the kids to Cabo San Lucas, a place where the reality star is notorious for hard partying. Kourtney Kardashian allegedly believes that Scott “crossed the line” and that, despite her disapproval of the trip, Disick took the children off to Mexico with Richie anyway.

Meanwhile, new photos of Scott Disick and his children celebrating spring break in Mexico have surfaced. In the snapshots Scott, Mason, and Penelope are seen lounging by the pool with Sofia Richie. Sofia is seen wearing a black bikini and playing with her new puppy, whose name is Hershela, a name which Disick reportedly picked out. All the while, Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly spending her vacation time in San Francisco. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted photos of herself in the Bay Area on her Instagram story.

People Magazine reports that Kourtney Kardashian was not happy when Scott Disick, 34, began dating Sofia Richie, 19, but that she didn’t believe the relationship would last. In addition, Kourtney allegedly never thought Sofia would meet her children, which could be another reason why she is reportedly so upset by the Mexican vacation. The source goes on to say that Scott has gone from rarely spending time with his children to seeing the kids every week.