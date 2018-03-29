The husband of Amelia Warner said that Chris Martin's girlfriend taught him some important tips about seduction.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are known for their portrayal as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades series. The famous American erotic-romantic drama film trilogy was based on the novels written by English writer E.L. James. Due to the franchise’s popularity, some fans cannot help but speculate that there could be another movie after Fifty Shades Freed.

In February, Jamie Dornan spoke with ITV’s Lorraine and gave a hint on whether the Fifty Shades series would remain a trilogy or not. The on-screen partner of Dakota Johnson said that having another movie after Fifty Shades Freed is very unlikely to happen at this point, Express reported. Jamie stated that lack of books written by E.L. James is a clear indication that the Fifty Shades series should end.

“I don’t think there’s any chance. I mean, there’s no other books. Erika wrote the first two books from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen, done those films — the same stories — so they won’t do that again. Unless Erika keeps writing; but, Dakota and I, particularly me, are getting too old for this.”

Dakota Johnson, for her part, clarified that there is no other film after Fifty Shades Freed. The leading lady of Jamie Dornan insisted that the story of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele is finally over after host Jimmy Fallon pushed on the possibility of having more Fifty Shades movies. “No, I don’t think so,” the 28-year-old American actress said.

Despite this, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson shared that they would remain friends even after the final installment of the Fifty Shades series. As a matter of fact, the husband of Amelia Warner said that he really feels grateful for the things he has learned from his leading lady. Jamie even revealed to Conan O’Brien that Dakota taught him some important tips about seduction, Cinema Blend reported.

“I feel like there’s times where maybe Dakota would be quicker to give me a note than the director! In terms of like, sometime in the first movie, I guess there’s a sexy way to take off a girl’s underwear that isn’t just like [grabs]!… But there is a more delicate and sensual way to do that which is thumbs into the side and then you sort of shimmy it down.”

Meanwhile, Variety previously reported that Dakota Johnson was approached to join in an upcoming thriller film by Annapurna. The entertainment news outlet shared that the imminent new movie would be written and directed by Babak Anvari. Aside from Jamie Dornan’s former leading lady, Geostorm actress Zazie Beetz is also in negotiations to appear on the yet-to-be-named film.

Reports have it that the upcoming movie, which is set to premiere in March 2019, would center on the story of a bartender (Armie Hammer) whose life began to change after picking up a cellular phone left at his bar in New Orleans. The characters of Zazie Beetz and the Fifty ShadesFreed actress are expected to become part of the disturbing and inexplicable events occurred following the incident. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!