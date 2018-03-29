‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans’ Filming Schedule Is Complicated After David Eason Firing, Reports ‘Radar’

MTV is reportedly worried that Jenelle Evans is going to bail on the series.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is reportedly complicating things when it comes to filming the MTV reality series. Jenelle has not been filming the show after her husband, David Eason, was fired by the network, and is now allegedly making things hard on the production.

According to a March 28 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans had not been filming Teen Mom 2 since David Eason was given the boot from the series. As many fans will remember, David was officially let go from the reality show after he made a number of homophobic comments via Twitter. The comments shocked and offended many fans, who called for him to be fired. After David was fired, production stopped on Jenelle as well. However, now that it is time to film again, Evans is reportedly holding up the process.

Sources reveal to the site that Jenelle Evans didn’t want to film Teen Mom 2 without David Eason. Jenelle then reportedly hired a lawyer to speak for her when it came to dealing with MTV, and reveal her list of demands to the network. However, production refused to give in to those demands and Jenelle’s hiatus was extended. Insiders reveal that Evans has now come to terms with MTV, but it is still uncertain when she will begin filming again.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, and her oldest son, Jace Evans, are currently filming Teen Mom 2. As many fans know, Barbara has custody of Jace, which is one of the storylines that the reality TV series follows. Barbara and Jenelle have been fighting over custody of the little boy for years, but currently have a visitation agreement in place.

Meanwhile, production is said to be worried that Jenelle Evans will decide to bail on Teen Mom 2 at the last minute. The insider reveals that there is a lot of money on the line when it comes to Jenelle’s participation on the show, but that she’s been making “really dumb decisions” since getting together with David Eason. “MTV is worried she won’t let them film at all,” the source states. Jenelle has already banned MTV from filming on her property and has revealed that her younger children, Kaiser and Ensley will not be appearing on the show any longer.

Fans can see all the drama play out when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV with a new season later this year.