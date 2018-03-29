WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Status For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Appearance Cleared Up By ‘Ringside News’

The latest on the speculation that Mysterio could show up at the 'grandest stage of them all.'

There have been some WWE rumors circulating that Rey Mysterio may show up for WrestleMania 34 either in a match or in some other way. While the speculation is very light in terms of him being able to appear at the WWE’s big pay-per-view, a Sports Illustrated report opened the door for the idea. However, recent reports from professional wrestling insiders including Dave Meltzer have seemed to shoot down the rumors, at least a bit. Here are the latest details on what is being said about Mysterio’s potential return for a match or involvement at the pay-per-view.

A day ago, the speculation hit about who Braun Strowman’s mystery tag team partner could be when he faces Sheamus and Cesaro for the WWE Raw tag team titles. A variety of superstar names have been tossed around, including Big Cass and Samoa Joe. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated put out a report with rumors that Vince McMahon was strongly considering Rey Mysterio for that spot. On Thursday, Ringside News‘ Steve Carrier reported on the Rey Mysterio situation with WWE. Carrier mentioned that Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer said the WWE has not been in any sort of talks regarding Rey Mysterio appearing at WrestleMania 34.

Fans are wondering if Rey Mysterio might show up at ‘WrestleMania 34,’ but the chances are slim. WWE

Meltzer said the following in his comments about Mysterio.

“At press time, while he [Rey] has been in talks with WWE, nobody had brought up to him doing anything at WrestleMania. Obviously, anything is possible and if WWE were to want him in that spot, he wouldn’t be adverse to it.”

Fans saw Mysterio make his return to the WWE scene this past January as an entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble match. While Mysterio was eliminated from the match, he put on a good performance as always and had fans wondering if he might be making a full-time return, or at least part-time for WrestleMania and other pay-per-views. There were even rumors of a potential Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles match at some point in the future.

While there’s no word of a major deal with WWE for Mania, the popular superstar has been reportedly dealing with a bicep injury which has kept him from competing in the ring for various promotions. Mysterio made a recent appearance last weekend in Long Beach, California as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Evolved event. During that time, he was involved in an in-ring attack where Ring of Honor star Marty Scurll attacked him. Rey also was challenged to a future title match by Will Ospreay for a future NJPW event. Mysterio was originally booked to wrestle against Jushin Liger at the event but didn’t due to his injury situation.

EXCLUSIVE: @ReyMysterio​ is feeling extremely blessed after hearing the @WWEUniverse's warm reaction to his surprise return in the 2018 Men's #RoyalRumble​ Match! pic.twitter.com/WU49JHjbYr — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018

All that said, fans know that WWE loves to keep their surprises under wraps as best they can. In addition, they are known for swerving plans at the last minute, so it’s still possible that Mysterio appears in some capacity at WrestleMania 34.