NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Interested In Going Back To The Miami Heat, ‘Blasting News’ Reports

Speculations abound regarding the potential landing spot of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James this summer. The Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers are all linked to him aside from the Cavs, but his former club Miami Heat has once again re-emerged in the rumor mill as a possible destination, according to Blasting News.

The 33-year-old three-time NBA champion is only in the second year of his three-year, $100 million deal with the Cavaliers. However, James has a player option at the end of this season, which means that he can either choose to play out the remaining one year of his contract in Cleveland or go into unrestricted free agency and test the market this July.

Most analysts believe that James would opt out of his deal, especially if the Cavaliers fail to once again win the NBA title this year.

Lealos cited Fox Sports’ Undisputed host Skip Bayless as the source of the recent LeBron-to-Miami rumors. The reporter noted that “he (Bayless) has a source who is close to both Dwyane Wade and Miami Heat president Pat Riley” and that James “has a strong interest” to go back to the Heat in the coming offseason.

James won his first two championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 before moving back to Cleveland at the start of the 2014-2015 season. He went on to take the Cavs to the Finals in each of the three seasons since then. However, he had only won once when they came back from a 1-3 series deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

FanSided’s All U Can Heat reported that the relationship between James and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has continued to “deteriorate,” and so a move away from Cleveland in the summer would not be a surprise. The report also indicated that a reunion in Miami is quite possible because it is the “city where he (James) experienced his greatest success.”

As for Wade, the 12-time NBA All-Star reportedly told ESPN’s Jorge Sedano that “he will not have a role” in trying to recruit LeBron back to the Heat. As James’ close personal friend, Wade insisted that he would not interfere with his former teammate’s choices.

“One thing I know is he makes his own decisions. It’s his decision and I don’t want nothing to do with it at all.”

In his article, Lealos concluded that even with all the speculations, “no one will know where James is headed other than LeBron James” himself. One thing is for sure, though. Both the fans and the media’s attention will once again focus on the King’s decision this coming offseason.