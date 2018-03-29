NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Trade Would Give Cleveland Browns A Dangerous Receiving Corps, ‘SB Nation’ Reports

Adam Stites of 'SB Nation' believes the Cleveland Browns have all the tools to form one of the most dangerous receiving corps in the NFL next season.

Odell Beckham Jr. is now being linked to several teams after New York Giants owner John Mara hinted that their superstar wide receiver is not untouchable. However, it remains to be seen whether the Giants would pull the trigger on a Beckham trade before the 2018 NFL season.

And if the Giants are really planning to trade Beckham, Adam Stites of SB Nation named the Cleveland Browns among the likely landing spots for the 25-year-old superstar. Stites said that a Beckham trade makes a lot of sense for the Browns because it would instantly make them a serious contender next season.

The Giants are reportedly considering trading Beckham not because of his production but because of his off-the-field antics. This means that the team who would acquire him would still get one of the best receivers in the league. The four-year veteran can make an impact right off the bat despite coming off an ankle injury last season.

According to Stites, trading for Beckham would give the Browns one of the most dangerous receiving corps in the league. It would be a complete turnaround, as they have one of the worst receiving corps in the league last season, which contributed to their dismal 0-16 finish.

The Browns still have Josh Gordon, and they added Jarvis Landry earlier this month. Landry is coming off another solid season, as he tallied a career-high 112 catches for 987 yards with nine touchdowns. His addition to Cleveland’s receiving corps was viewed as a huge upgrade, and adding Beckham would just make them a nightmare for opposing teams next season.

Chemistry will not be an issue, as Landry is a former teammate of Beckham in LSU. In fact, Landry, who was acquired by the Browns in a trade with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, has already started recruiting his former college teammate to the Browns on Twitter.

Come to the @Browns reunite me with my brother @OBJ_3 #13 #80 https://t.co/EW4oJEkqgF — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

The Giants are insisting that they are not shopping Beckham, but Adam Schefter of ESPN said that they are listening to offers. New York is reportedly asking for at least two first-round picks from teams interested in trading for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

And if the Giants are really asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Beckham, the Browns are in a good position to convince them. Cleveland has five first-round selections in the 2018 NFL Draft, including the No. 1 and No. 4 picks. Giving up their top two picks is unlikely to happen, but Stites is convinced that a combination of their first five picks could “easily get the job done” for Cleveland.