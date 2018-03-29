Check Out The Incredible 2018 Easter Egg Display At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort [Photos]

Those visiting Walt Disney World for Easter can head to the Grand Floridian to see a glamorous display of eggs.

Each and every single year, Walt Disney World brings forth a number of exciting and enjoyable Easter activities for guests, but the eggs may be the best one of all. At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the display of exquisite Easter Eggs has returned, and it is on a much grander scale in 2018. Instead of having only a handful of eggs at the front of the main lobby, there are now more than 30 massive and intricate eggs spread all the way throughout.

It seems that the chefs at Walt Disney World attempt to outdo one another — and even themselves — each year with this display. While the 2018 display of Easter Eggs is much more plentiful, they actually seem to be more detailed and even more uniquely beautiful than ever before. They all go perfectly with the Easter activities recently revealed by the Disney Parks Blog.

Everyone is welcome to head over to Disney’s Grand Floridian to check out the display, as it is open to the public. You can get there by using Disney transportation such as the monorail, boat, and bus, or you can drive over there as well.

Just remember that parking at the resort may be limited due to crowd levels, as spring break and Easter is a very busy time at Walt Disney World. With that being said, let’s take a look at all the Easter Eggs that can be viewed this year at the Grand Floridian.

Danny Cox

Wreck-It Ralph

Danny Cox

The Four Seasons

Danny Cox

Disney’s Aladdin — Make sure to go all the way around many of the eggs to get the full details. On the back of this egg is a vision of Agrabah with the Genie smiling at the world. Also, check out the electric lights coming out of the magic lamp.

Danny Cox

Minnie Mouse

Danny Cox

Beauty and the Beast

Danny Cox

An American Eagle

Danny Cox

Carousel

Danny Cox

As you can see, not all of the Easter Eggs at Disney’s Grand Floridian are modeled after Disney characters or movies. Some are quite exquisite and eloquently done with unique designs and looks.

Danny Cox

Zootopia

Danny Cox

Danny Cox

A baby elephant

Danny Cox

Danny Cox

Danny Cox

The Aristocats

Danny Cox

Baymax from Big Hero 6

Danny Cox

BB-8 from Star Wars

Danny Cox

Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas

Danny Cox

Danny Cox

Disney Villains — Look all around the base of this Easter Egg and you’ll see a playing card, hook, and signs of other villains.

Danny Cox

Disney’s Tangled

Danny Cox

Danny Cox

Side A

Danny Cox

Side B

Danny Cox

Disney’s Frozen

Danny Cox

The Lion King

Danny Cox

The Fox and the Hound

Danny Cox

Brave

Danny Cox

Pinocchio

Danny Cox

Oliver and Company

Danny Cox

Lady and the Tramp

Danny Cox

Robin Hood

Danny Cox

The Wizard of Oz

Spring break at Walt Disney World is easily one of the busiest times of the year at the parks, but it’s also great to experience it in full. Knowing that Easter falls during this time is great for guests to have extra little experiences to enjoy here and there. The Easter Eggs at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa are always a treat to check out, but the chefs have really outdone themselves in 2018 with more eggs, more detail, and some of the most beautiful creations ever.