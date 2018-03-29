Cryptocurrency Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Catapulted Binance Into The No. 1 Exchange In Just 8 Months

Binance's founder built up his fledgling bitcoin exchange into the top cryptocurrency platform in less than a year

Cryptocurrency billionaire Changpeng Zhao is the architect of Binance, the No. 1 virtual currency exchange in the world. And he managed to pull that off in just eight months while in the process scoring the cover of Forbes’s first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires list.

Many people had never heard of cryptocurrencies until a few months, when Bitcoin — the leading digital currency by market cap — generated countless headlines for its wild price swings. In April of 2017, the price of one Bitcoin (BTC) hovered at about $1,000. By December, it had soared to almost $20,000 a token.

Those staggering returns got the attention of many individual investors and much of Wall Street. While billionaire titans like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have expressed skepticism about the opaque, unregulated market, Bitcoin evangelists like the Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, and Binance’s Changpeng Zhao are convinced that virtual currencies are the unstoppable wave of the future.

‘Crypto Is the Future’

“I’m convinced 100 percent that crypto is the future,” Zhao (nickname: CZ) told Bloomberg. “I just know it will happen.”

However, not everyone is so optimistic, pointing to the regulatory backlash crypto markets have kicked up in the United States, South Korea, China, and Russia.

“It’s a regulatory minefield out there right now,” said Thomas Glucksmann of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Gatecoin Ltd. “Less than a handful of jurisdictions are welcoming crypto businesses and even fewer have very clear rules and guidelines for crypto exchanges.”

Forbes qui habille Changpeng Zhao, le fondateur de Binance, en adolescent hacker pour la couv’… Trop de sensationnalisme autour des #cryptomonnaies chez les médias. “CZ” est un vrai business man qui sort de McGill et qui travaillait chez Bloomberg. Pas un “hacker devenu riche”. pic.twitter.com/Pjz17j21cc — Le 2.20 (@le2_20) February 7, 2018

Then, there are other problems, like the proliferation of hacks and attempted hacks on crypto exchanges. On March 7, Binance was targeted in a massive hacking effort.

The plot was unsuccessful, but Zhao was so rattled by the incident that Binance is offering $10 million in bounties to tipsters who can help them track down cyberthieves.

“Binance has currently allocated the equivalent of $10,000,000 USD in crypto reserves for future bounty awards against any illegal hacking attempts on Binance,” the exchange wrote in a note on its website

Binance vowed that it will no longer react passively to hacking attempts but will instead take proactive measures to hunt down would-be thieves.

“To ensure a safe crypto community, we can’t simply play defense. We need to actively prevent any instances of hacking before they occur, as well as follow through after-the-fact.”

The Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, are bitcoin bulls. Noam Galai / Getty Images

It is this kind of proactive leadership that has catapulted Changpeng Zhao from an obscure computer coder into a crypto kingpin whose net worth tops $1 billion.

Four weeks ago, Forbes released its first-ever list of cryptocurrency billionaires. And Zhao, 41, made the cover of the issue and landed at No. 3 in the rankings.

Forbes 2018 List of the Richest People in Crypto (Net Worth)