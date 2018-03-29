‘Teen Mom’ Feud: Mackenzie Standifer Fires Back At Kailyn Lowry After Shocking Online Comments

Kailyn Lowry and Mackenzie Standifer ignite the latest 'Teen Mom' feud.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer isn’t sitting by quietly while people bash her and her husband, Ryan Edwards. In fact, the reality TV mom is speaking out against Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry after Kail dissed her and her husband on social media.

According to a March 28 report by Radar Online, Mackenzie Standifer’s had enough of Kailyn Lowry’s comments. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan Edwards has been making headlines this week. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Ryan and Mackenzie were expecting their first child together, and on Wednesday, news broke that the Teen Mom OG dad had been arrested. After the arrest, Kailyn took to her Twitter account to reveal her opinions on the couple.

Kailyn Lowry revealed to Teen Mom fans that while she was sorry that Ryan Edwards was dealing with addiction, she believed that Mackenzie Standifer swooped in to manipulate the situation in order to gain money. Lowry also added that Standifer went the extra mile by getting pregnant so that in the future, when she and Ryan split, she’ll have some money of her own.

Of course, Mackenzie Standifer had something to say about Kailyn Lowry’s words. The Teen Mom OG star told Radar that she thinks Kailyn is a “b***h” and that Kail had no room to talk because she “gets knocked up every two seconds by three different people.”

Standifer also revealed that although Ryan Edwards was arrested on Wednesday in relation to past heroin possession charges, everything is “fine” with her husband. The Teen Mom OG star even revealed that Ryan took a drug test and “passed” it.

As many Teen Mom viewers know, it has been a very dramatic year for Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer. In May of 2017, the couple tied the knot in a small, private ceremony with only Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, in attendance. That same day, Ryan was filmed driving under the influence of drugs, slurring his words, and falling asleep behind the wheel. He later checked himself into rehab for heroin addiction. When Ryan came home, he was forced to battle his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout in order to see their son, Bentley. He and Mackenzie planned another, bigger wedding as he was accused of using the dating app Tinder to cheat on his new wife.

Now, just weeks shy of their first anniversary, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are expecting their first child together and dealing with his latest legal drama. Fans can see more of the couple when Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV.