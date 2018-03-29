WWE Star John Cena Says He Wants To Fight MMA Star Conor McGregor

But Cena has one conditon that will have to be met before he ever fights Cena

WWE Star John Cena has said that he wants to fight MMA star Conor McGregor, but he has one condition: The match has to be in a professional wrestling ring and not in the mixed martial arts octagon. As Business Insider reports, the head of the Cenanation expressed his desire to fight McGregor in an interview with the Hook on YouTube.

“Would I ever be up for getting in a ring with Conor McGregor? Absolutely,” he said. “But that would mean he would have to be up for getting in a WWE ring, so let’s not put the cart before the horse ladies and gents.”

Cena went on to say that it wasn’t his job to “hand out” fight invites. The ball is in Conor’s court, and whether it happens will be up to the UFC fighter, the professional wrestler said.

Conor is no stranger to be called out to fight in disciplines other than MMA. Boxer Floyd Mayweather famously challenged McGregor to a bout. When the matchup eventually happened, Conor lost — but he won a big payday. According to Forbes, the Irish fighter made $100 million for losing the match. Surprisingly enough, in the months after the fight, McGregor claimed that he’d win in a rematch against Mayweather.

“What’s sickening me is that the little (expletive) is retired now. That’s what sickening me,” McGregor said during an interview in Glasgow after the Mayweather fight. “I know if I went another go with him, under boxing rules, I’d get that win.”

Unlike McGregor, Floyd Mayweather has participated in a professional wrestling match before. In 2008, the boxer fought and beat “Big Show” at Wrestlemania.

What’s interesting is that Conor has a history of smack talking John Cena.

“He’s a big, fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia mother f—–!” McGregor said of the professional wrestler in 2016, Business Insider notes.

He also went on to tease the professional wrestler about his age and fashion sense.

While fans may never see a matchup between John Cena and Conor McGregor, it seems more likely that another wrestler who Cena has called out, The Undertaker, will fight him. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Triple H, the current executive vice president of talent, live events, and creative for WWE, has hinted that The Undertaker will appear at Wrestlemania 34. Cena has been calling out the legendary pro-wrestler for some time, so if The Undertaker is at Wrestlemania on April 8, a match with Cena is probably going to happen.