Camila Morrone: Leonardo Dicaprio’s Latest Model Girlfriend, 20, Spotted With Actor In Rare Public Outing

Leonardo Dicaprio, 43, was spotted with his girlfriend in a rare display of PDA. Camila Morrone is the 20-year-old Argentinian model who has been dating the superstar actor for several months, according to the Daily Mail.

Dicaprio wore an inconspicuous outfit made up of a navy-blue hoody, baseball cap, and sunglasses paired with denim jeans and white trainers. Camila Morrone opted for a stylish boater hat, a white loose fit T-shirt, ripped jeans, and a pair of heels.

The couple linked arms in a rare display of PDA. The notoriously private actor has garnered a reputation for having short-lived relationships with a string of models.

Leonardo has been previously linked to Naomi Campbell, Nina Agdal, Toni Garm, and Rihanna. The actor and film producer has also had long relationships with Gisele Bundchen and Israeli model Bar Refaeli.

Camila Morrone is a model and actress who made her acting debut in James Franco’s upcoming movie Bukowski, which was filmed in 2013. She has also starred alongside Bruce Willis, and Al Pacino is reportedly her stepfather.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Camila Morrone reportedly started dating at the beginning of the year. Us Weekly reported last year that they are family friends due to Al Pacino’s relationship with the Argentinian model’s mother.

The elusive 43-year-old actor rarely speaks publicly unless it to promote his movies or his environmental activism.

The actor has raised millions for environmental causes and recently executive-produced and starred in the documentary Before the Flood, which explored the effects of global warming.

The couple went on a breakfast date in West Hollywood. Dicaprio hasn’t starred in a movie since winning an Academy Award for Best Actor in The Revenant. Many commentators considered the award long overdue after five previous nominations in the category.

Dicaprio is rumored to be starring in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film about Charles Manson, titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Camila Morrone’s parents are male model Maximo Marrone and actress Lucila Sola. The model and actress has over a million fans on Instagram and has modeled for several fashion brands and magazines, including Topman, Chanel, and Vogue.

Morrone has been photographed partying with other top models, including Hailee Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.