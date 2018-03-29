‘Dagashi Kashi’ Season 3: With The ‘Dagashi Kashi’ Manga Ending In 2018, Can The Anime Continue?

Will studio Tezuka Productions leave room for a third season of the 'Dagashi Kashi' anime?

Dagashi Kashi Season 3 is already on the minds of anime fans who enjoy the antics of sweets-crazy Hotaru Shidare and reluctant shopowner Kokonotsu “Coconuts” Shikada. The only issue is that the Dagashi Kashi manga is ending in the spring of 2018, so where does that leave the anime adaptation?

Manga writer Kotoyama has been serializing the story in Weekly Shonen Sunday since the summer of 2014. Dagashi Kashi Volume 10 was published in February of 2018, and the final manga book, Volume 11, will be released on May 18, 2018. The manga volumes have sold over 3 million copies in Japan alone, and the sales jumped significantly when the anime was released.

When Volume 10 was released, it was noticed in the author’s note in the afterword that Kotoyama had already completed the layout for the manga’s finale. Fans knew that meant the manga series would probably finish soon, and Crunchyroll News reports that the “manga’s final chapter is expected to be published in the magazine’s 20th issue to be released on April 11.”

Unfortunately, an official Dagashi Kashi English translation was never licensed by companies like Yen Press or Seven Seas Entertainment. There are English fan translation projects, but so far they’re up to Chapter 120 in Volume 7 while the raw scans are already up to Chapter 184. At the project’s current pace, it will probably take over half a year to finish translating the manga series.

Where does this leave Dagashi Kashi Season 3? The first season by Studio Feel adapted a bunch of random manga chapters in no particular order. The first three episodes covered the first 12 chapters slightly out of order, then Studio Feel pulled source material from all over the first two manga volumes. Two episodes were largely anime original content, including Episode 12. The first season skipped many chapters, but the ending concluded near the beginning chapters of Volume 3.

The manga covers for ‘Dagashi Kashi’ Volume 1 and 10. Kotoyama / Shogakukan

You would think that would leave plenty of source material for Dagashi Kashi Season 3, but when Tezuka Productions took over the anime they only accelerated the pacing for the second season. Worse, the episodes were only 12 minutes long instead of the usual 24 minutes, so that meant the anime was rocketing through the manga’s story.

The first half of Episode 10 of the second season jumped all the way to manga Chapter 120. That leaves over 60 chapters, so it really depends on where Dagashi Kashi Season 2 Episode 12 finds an ending. The story in Episode 11 has shown the return of Hotaru, and Kokonotsu is doubting his dream of becoming a manga author despite having help from Hajime and friends. Anime fans will just have to wait and see whether Episode 12 leaves room for Dagashi Kashi Season 3.