Melissa McCarthy Feels ‘Amazing’ After 75-Lb Weight Loss From Ketogenic Diet For New Films [Video]

Melissa McCarthy's weight-loss success from a keto diet is stealing the spotlight in two new movies, 'Life of the Party' and 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Melissa McCarthy recently earned raves for her hilarious take on Sean Spicer for Saturday Night Live. Now, Melissa is earning even more praise for several new movies, and these films are shining a spotlight on McCarthy’s stunning 75-pound weight loss from a ketogenic diet.

One of those movies, Life of the Party, highlights Melissa’s weight loss in her portrayal of what the Sun called a “geeky” character, Deanna. McCarthy’s character gets a makeover when she heads back to college with her teenage daughter after her husband splits.

In the months leading up to the May release of the movie, Melissa shed 75 pounds using the popular keto diet. The plan emphasizes healthy fats, moderate amounts of protein, and minimal carbohydrates. And while it’s controversial, getting criticism from some nutrition experts, it worked for McCarthy. Melissa expressed her enthusiasm for her weight loss.

“It may be the best thing I’ve ever done. I feel amazing.”

Although McCarthy is proud of her diet success, she embraces the concept that women should feel good about their bodies regardless of their weight. Melissa believes that as long as women aren’t sacrificing their health, they should “enjoy and embrace whatever body type” they have.

As part of that belief, McCarthy took action when she couldn’t find a designer to create an Oscars gown for her size. Melissa McCarthy responded by creating her own clothing line for women of all sizes and shapes, as the Inquisitr reported.

Melissa McCarthy Takes On New Career Challenge After 75-Pound Weight Loss

In addition to stunning fans with her weight loss in Life of the Party, McCarthy is turning heads with her noticeably slimmer figure in another new film, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, reported Lad Bible.

In comedies such as Bridesmaids and Tammy, Melissa played larger-than-life characters who gave her the opportunity to use her comedic talents. But the new movie challenges McCarthy in a role as a struggling writer, Lee Israel. The film shows how Israel went from earning a living penning biographies about famous women such as Estee Lauder and Katharine Hepburn to becoming a criminal who paid for her rent by forging letters by celebrities.

Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss Goes Viral After New Film Trailers

The release of the movie trailers has brought new attention to Melissa’s weight loss. As the Inquisitr reported, some reviewers are describing McCarthy as almost unrecognizable because of her slimmer figure after her ketogenic diet weight loss.

But McCarthy has emphasized to her fans that she didn’t shed the pounds overnight. She also expressed hope that her fans don’t view her weight loss as the most significant aspect of her life.

“The thing is, if [weight loss] is the most interesting thing about me, I need to go have a lavender farm in Minnesota and give this up.”

Melissa is a skeptic about the concept of a normal weight. When she thinks of the most impressive women in her life, they come in “all shapes, sizes, ages, colors, jobs.” McCarthy focuses on her own reality.

Melissa McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, is known for his support of and pride in his wife. Eric Charbonneau / Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images

“I can only go off my reality,” she summed up. “What people pass off as ‘normal’, I just have to keep in my head that it’s bulls**t.”

And while some media outlets are crediting Melissa’s weight loss to her films, McCarthy has said that she initially was motivated to go on a diet and exercise for her children. Shape reported that Melissa went on her low-carb diet when she recognized that her lifestyle wasn’t healthy.

In following her new weight-loss plan, McCarthy hopes to be a positive role model for her children. She wants to enjoy a long life and become a grandmother.

As for the keys to following Melissa’s ketogenic diet, calculating the right percentages of fat, protein, and carbohydrates for keto weight loss is essential, as reported by the Inquisitr. Dieters on keto diets typically are advised to eat 80 percent of their calories from fat (such as nuts, butter, and oil), 15 percent from protein (such as meat, fish, chicken, and eggs), and just 5 percent from carbohydrates. Ketosis takes place when the ketone levels are high enough to cause the body to burn stored fat.