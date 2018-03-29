Kris Jenner Reportedly Dislikes Granddaughter’s Name For One Particular Reason Claims Radar Online

Kris Jenner allegedly hates the name Stormi -- here’s why.

Kris Jenner is reportedly angry at having her granddaughter share a name with an adult star.

According to a source speaking to Radar Online, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly tired of seeing the name Stormy make the headlines and have people muddle both names up.

The source said Kris Jenner was purportedly eager to trademark Stormi’s name, but claimed Stormy Daniels’ timing of fanning up a story that she allegedly had sex with the president had spoiled everything.

The source said the 62-year-old momager was hoping that the scandal would blow away as quickly as possible, so that Stormi could totally own the name.

Adult star Stormy Daniels received $130,000 in October 2016 to keep mum over an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. The Wall Street Journal was the first to break the story on January 12.

Kylie Jenner, the 20-year-old reality star and entrepreneur who had been in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott since April 2017, gave birth to Stormi Webster on February 1.

The insider, still discussing the discomfort the name had caused Kris Jenner, revealed that Kris was finding it hard to believe that another Stormy had upset the apple cart and arguably made it the most famous adult star name in the whole world.

Hollywood Gossip is reporting that Kylie Jenner got quite a bit of flak from her family for the name Stormi. Another source speaking to the Tinsel Town outlet revealed that family members were initially not keen on the name, believing it sounded miserable and was not a right fit for a girl.

The family was also allegedly peeved by the 20-year-old Jenner’s decision to name her child Stormi Webster after her rapper boo, whose real name is Jacques Webster. The source said Kris in particular was appalled that only Travis’s surname was used for Stormi’s birth certificate.

Trademark names have always been a big thing for Kris Jenner, and she is renowned for using them for profit purposes. In 2015, the 62-year-old tried to trademark names like “#Proudmama” and “momager,” the Daily Mail is reporting.

Kris Jenner might be reportedly slowing down towards taking steps that will see her use Stormi’s name for advertising purposes. However, this has not stopped her 20-year-old daughter from using her baby’s name for a new makeup line, according to Hello Magazine.