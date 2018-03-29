Decapitated Chicken Refuses To Die, Still Alive A Week After Losing Its Head [Video]

The animal has been adopted by a vet, who nicknamed it “true warrior” to echo its fighting spirit.

In nature, the battle for survival takes on many forms. In the Ratchaburi Province of central Thailand, one valiant chicken has stumped the locals with its stubbornness to stay alive despite not having a head.

This noteworthy bird hails from the Mueang Ratchaburi district and has managed to survive against all odds after being decapitated in mysterious circumstances. The headless chicken is still alive a week after the gruesome incident and is receiving veterinary care in the form of antibiotics.

The animal’s fierce desire to live has struck a chord in the heart of veterinary doctor Supakadee Arun Thong, who has decided to adopt the headless chicken and look after it.

According to Daily Mail, Thong is feeding the decapitated chicken by dropping food down the bird’s neck. At the same time, the vet has put the animal on a regimen of antibiotics, to treat the ghastly wound left behind by its missing head.

By her account, the patient is responding well to the treatment and seems to be docile.

Thong was reportedly impressed by the chicken’s spirit of survival and has dubbed the headless animal a “true warrior,” in recognition of its strong will to keep on fighting for its life.

“I have to admit that this chicken is a true warrior with a very tough heart,” she told a local newspaper, notes Daily Mail.

The vet also mentioned that the headless chicken will require lifelong care due to the bizarre nature of its affliction.

Everybody loves an underdog (or, in this case, an underchicken?), therefore Thong has pointed out that she is determined to continue feeding her patient as long as the bird is still going strong.

“The animal has its life. If it wants to live, we feed it,” she said.

At the moment, one of the main concerns regarding animal’s health is the state of the its tongue, which has been gradually drying out due to exposure and is in danger of falling out.

No one knows how the headless chicken ended up in this precarious condition, but locals are suspecting the bird may have lost its head after an animal attack.

If anything, this surprising case puts a new spin on the expression “a tough old bird.”

However farfetched all this may sound, it seems there has been at least one other instance in which a chicken managed to hold on to its life even after losing its head.

About 70 years ago in Utah, a chicken that was supposed to end up as dinner made headlines with its headlessness, by refusing to die even after it was beheaded, International Business Times reports.

The bird became known as Mike the headless chicken, or Miracle Mike, and will forever go down in history as the first chicken who had to prove it was still alive despite missing a head.

Miracle Mike reportedly lived an impressive 18 months after being decapitated, perhaps because the attempt on his life left most of the brain stem, as well as one ear, intact.

His story seemed so outlandish that many originally dismissed it as a hoax, so Mike’s owner took it upon himself to transport the bird to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City to confirm its veracity.