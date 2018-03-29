Justin Theroux Spotted With This TV Star For The First Time Since Jennifer Aniston Split

The actor was just spotted hanging out with 'Parks and Recreation' star Aubrey Plaza in New York, sparking talk that she might be his first girlfriend since the divorce.

It’s only been a month since Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their breakup, yet he’s already moving on in the relationship department. The actor was just spotted hanging out with Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) in New York, sparking talk that she might be his first girlfriend since the divorce.

According to the Daily Mail, Theroux and Plaza were seen walking to his apartment in West Village. Plaza was linked to Jeff Baena as recently as 2017, but it has been a little over a year since they were last seen together.

Plaza and Theroux first met on the set of Parks and Recreation in 2012, when he made a guest star appearance in the Season 2 episode “Galentine’s Day.” Theroux played the part of Leslie’s (Amy Poehler) boyfriend in what was one of the highest-rated episodes of the season.

During Theroux and Plaza’s outing over the weekend, the actor sported a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a beanie while Plaza wore a dark jacket and light blue hat. It’s unclear if the two are dating, though insiders claim that Theroux is enjoying life as a single man in New York.

“Now, he’s apparently just enjoying the single life in New York and sticking to a pretty basic routine. He’s just doing his thing. He eats at the same time, goes to the same places, hangs with the same people,” an insider shared. “He’s been hosting and attending a lot of different friendly gatherings. He is trying to keep himself around friends a lot more than he used to — he’s not at home thinking about his divorce.”

Aniston and Theroux announced their breakup in February. The couple released an official statement saying how they had been split since September and that the divorce was mutual. The two assured fans that they are still good friends and are looking forward to continuing their friendship down the road.

Theroux and Aniston started dating back in 2010 and didn’t tie the knot until 2015. Their marriage hit a rut when Theroux started working and living in New York while Aniston was busy filming projects in Los Angeles. They did not have any children together.

As far as Aniston is concerned, sources say the Friends alum has been keeping herself busy following the split. The actress was recently spotted attending Molly McNearney’s birthday bash and snapped a few pics with her longtime friends Jen Meyer, Aleen Keshishian, and Amanda Aanka. Insiders say that Aniston has been spending a lot of time with her close friends and has a very supportive network of pals.

Aniston has not said anything about Theroux’s rumored romance with Plaza. The actress has not been spotted with any new men over the past few months, and it isn’t clear if she’s looking to date again.

Jennifer Aniston has, however, been fighting rumors that she and recently divorced Brad Pitt are getting back together. So far, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

Justin Theroux has not commented on any romance rumors concerning him or Aniston.