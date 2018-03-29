Scott Disick Takes His Dad Bod On Vacation With Bikini-Clad Sofia Richie And His Kids

Disick has a long history of partying in Cabo San Lucas and Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t like the idea of him going out for drinks with the kids in tow.

Sofia Richie may be a teenager, but she doesn’t mind playing a mother figure to Scott Disick’s little ones. Richie was spotted tagging along with Disick and his two kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5 — for a family retreat in Cabo San Lucas this week. While Disick flaunted his dad bod, Richie looked more than comfortable hanging out with the reality star’s kids.

According to Daily Mail, Disick went shirtless and proudly displayed his dad figure while Richie opted for a black two-piece bikini. The model completed her sexy look with a pair of sunglasses and wore her dark hair on the side. Richie also brought along her new puppy and later shared a few snaps of the pup eating some watermelon. Disick’s daughter and son also looked like they had fan playing in the pool while he and Richie watched from afar.

Richie talked about going to Mexico with Disick earlier this week. The model shared a pic of her and Disick boarding a private jet and captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

Fans bashed the couple after the post, mostly making fun of their age difference and the fact that Richie is only 19-years-old. Despite all the backlash, it looks like things are going well for Disick and Richie, who announced their romance back in the spring of 2017.

It’s a vibe A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

Prior to dating Richie, Disick was involved in a lengthy romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian. Their relationship lasted for close to ten years and resulted in three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kardashian and Disick did not get married during their time together.

While Disick has moved on with a younger flame, Kardashian has also sparked a romance with a young man. The reality star is currently dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima. Although Kardashian hasn’t said anything public about Disick’s teenage girlfriend, inside sources say she isn’t happy about their latest outing.

“Kourtney and Scott had a major blowout fight over him taking the kids on a spring break trip to Mexico with his girlfriend Sofia… Kourtney thinks it is entirely inappropriate for Scott to be taking the kids on international trips with his too-young girlfriend.”

The insider added that Kardashian was unhappy with Disick taking the kids out of the county, but she was more disappointed over where they went. Disick has a long history of partying in Cabo San Lucas and Kardashian doesn’t like the idea of him going out for drinks with the kids in tow.

Despite Kardashian’s protests, Disick left with the kids and took Richie with him anyway. That said, Richie isn’t old enough to drink yet, so there will be at least one sober adult looking after the kids at all times.

My❤️ A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

Here’s to hoping Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stay responsible, especially with the kiddos around.