Roseanne Barr Throws Shade At Wendy Williams On Her Talk Show By Clapping Back In Husband Showdown

When Wendy Williams shocked Roseanne Barr by referring to her ex-husband's review of her sitcom, Barr bit back by referring to rumors that Wendy's husband cheated on her.

Roseanne Barr and Wendy Williams have both earned reputations for their sometimes jaw-dropping honesty in interviews. And while it’s Wendy who has made a name for herself as a controversial talk show host, Roseanne just proved in a visit to Williams’ talk show that she’s capable of creating her own controversy.

Barr’s visit to The Wendy Williams Show took place on Wednesday. It’s traditional for Wendy to invite guests who have new TV shows, and Roseanne’s visit was supposed to focus on a pleasant discussion of Barr’s sitcom, Roseanne, which just rebooted, reported Page Six.

Wendy Williams Fires Opening Shot In What Turns Into Husband Showdown With Roseanne Barr

Williams could have asked endless questions about the revival, which received huge ratings, ranging from why George Clooney failed to return to the show to what it was like working with beloved cast members again, such as John Goodman as Dan Conner and Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris to, as the Inquisitr reported, the combined 300 pounds that Barr and Goodman shed. But instead, Wendy seemed to have a different agenda.

Williams quickly stirred up the controversy, and Barr’s face showed her shock when Wendy brought up the fact that the Hollywood Reporter had hired Roseanne’s former husband, Tom Arnold, to pen a review for the revival of Roseanne.

Roseanne Barr’s now-former husband, Tom Arnold, participated in the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne. John Shearer / Invision/AP Images

In addition to announcing that fact, Williams even read excerpts from Arnold’s review of Roseanne. In his review, Tom showed his sarcastic sense of humor about his relationship with Barr.

“By the time Roseanne fired me in 1994 — destroying the trophy case in my office, canceling my credit cards and promising I’d never work in show business again — I’d been executive producing…for a few years. So you can see why these delightful memories would make it hard not to be prejudiced.”

After looking stunned by Wendy’s decision to quote Arnold’s review, Barr recovered nicely. Roseanne then clapped back at Williams.

Roseanne Barr Refers To Rumors That Wendy Williams’ Husband Cheated

According to Page Six, there have been reports that Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, was unfaithful to Williams during their marriage. Earning shocked gasps from the audience at her shade, Barr referred to those rumors in the perfect clap back to Wendy bringing up Roseanne’s ex.

“I don’t like talking about husbands. . . Right, Wendy?”

Barr beamed brightly, looking like a kitten who had just stolen a bowl of cream from a cat, as Williams looked stunned for a moment. But Wendy recovered, even sharing the video on YouTube (see below).

Williams has responded to rumors by claiming that everything is fine in her relationship with her husband. She kept up that approach to the rumors in her response to Roseanne.

“I don’t mind talking about husbands; he’s fabulous.”

Last year, a rep for Wendy Williams told Page Six that reports of her husband becoming involved in an affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson, were not true.

“One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there,” said Williams’ spokesperson Ronn Torossian.

However, the allegations included claims that Hunter and Hudson had been having an affair for 10 years. Wendy’s husband allegedly had even provided a $765,000 house for his alleged mistress mere miles from the home in which he also resides with Williams and their son, leading to rumors that he was leading some sort of double life.

However, Wendy’s rep has denied all such reports, while Williams has also sought to shut down the allegations in comments such as her “he’s fabulous” denial that she made to Roseanne Barr.