Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Receives Disturbing Fan Mail From Teen Groupies

Accused Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz has been receiving volumes of fan mail at the Florida jail where he is currently being held awaiting trial.

The 19-year-old, who is being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, has received fan mail from groupies who have sent suggestive photos along with compliments and words of encouragement.

Howard Finkelstein, who is the accused Parkland shooters public defender, stated that the fan mail is coming from teenage girls across the country that adore the accused murderer, reports The Independent.

Finkelstein states that he was stunned by the “perverted” letters because they are coming from seemingly normal teenage girls.

Cruz, who has been described as a depressed, violent loner that loves guns, is receiving the prominence he didn’t have before the shooting rampage that left 17 dead.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel obtained copies of some of the fan mail Cruz received with one reading the following.

“I’m 18-years-old. I’m a senior in high school. When I saw your picture on the television, something attracted me to you.”

Other letters compliment the accused shooters looks, while others offered him friendship and sympathy.

The publication reports that one groupie sent several sexually suggestive photos to Cruz, which included a photo flaunting her cleavage and wearing a bikini.

The accused shooter has been placed on suicide watch in a solitary cell; therefore, he has not received any of the fan mail, according to his public defender.

Many high-profile criminals, who have been accused of committing severe crimes, including Jeffrey Dahmer, Anders Behring Breivik, and Charles Manson have been subject to adoration from groupies.

It is reported that Nikolas Cruz has secret fan pages on Facebook and has received commissary donations from admirers.

Some news outlets have opted to not mention or show the photos of accused killers in an effort to combat this phenomenon sometimes described as hybristophilia.

Some of the mail Cruz received are religious in nature while others are sent by men. The county jail where the accused killer is being held opens most of the mail and sends back those which are deemed vulgar.

Therefore, it is likely that Cruz will never receive many of the fan mail that contains suggestive photos.

Florida prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the Parkland shooting trial.