‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Wants Nothing To Do With Brady, Sonny’s New Hookup

'DOOL' will have another week where characters have to deal with the consequences of their actions.

This week, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Salem residents will continue to face the repercussions of their actions. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveals more excitement before the week comes to a close.

Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sonny (Freddie Smith) confront Brady (Eric Martsolf) about his scheme involving Eve (Kassie DePaiva). Sonny is not happy with all of it, and he is not in a good place, which makes him more prone to act without thinking. Fortunately, Adrienne (Judi Evan) was there to break off the fight.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eve will continue to feel bugged about everything Brady did. Her feelings were clearly engaged while the man was courting her, and now that everything is out in the open, things are hard for her too. Hence, she will try to wriggle out of the situation where she has to work with the man who played with her feelings. In fact, Eve already warned Brady about trying to win her over again and trying to fight for his place within the company.

Meanwhile, spoilers suggest that Chloe thought she was back on good terms with Lucas, but it turns out that she was wrong. Someone sent her flowers, and all along, she thought they were from Lucas. Things will get messy when Chloe eventually figures out that Lucas has not been trying to extend an olive branch to her and get back together. In fact, spoilers reveal that the identity of the person who sent the flowers to Chloe will surprise not just her but Lucas as well.

In other DOOL spoilers, it seems like life will continue to be a big struggle for Steve as he tries to come to terms with his new dark world. There’s bound to be more drama for him in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, there will also be an argument between Ciara and Tripp over the New Face of Bella. The competition will cause these two to have an argument. Of course, there will also be more mysteries on Days of Our Lives in the upcoming weeks.

Sonny is sad and lonely, and Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) appearance in Salem is just the kind of distraction he needs at the moment. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Leo is not just some random guy but a person who wants something from Sonny, and he doesn’t mind using romance as an excuse to get what he wants.