The former prisoners of Sakaar could end up being some of Thanos' first victims in the upcoming MCU flick.

There were several interesting new characters who were introduced in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. However, the real unsung hero of the sequel was the one voiced by the director himself. Fans were undoubtedly delighted to find that Korg and his little friend Miek had survived and are on their way to Earth with the other Asgardians. But is it possible that the former Sakaaran prisoners will suffer a tragic fate in Avengers: Infinity War?

Korg and Miek were alive and well at the conclusion of Thor: Ragnarok despite the insectoid being stepped on by the Kronan warrior. The possibility of the two joining the battle against Thanos on Earth certainly sounds like a fun idea but the Ragnarok post-credit scene hinted at the fighters possibly not making it that far. After all, as Screen Rant has confirmed, the gigantic ship that loomed over Thor’s vessel actually belonged to Thanos and leads the storyline straight into Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans are already worried about the fate of the Asgardians in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. After all, the trailers for Avengers: Infinity War offer glimpses at Loki giving up the Tesseract while surrounded by the Children of Thanos. Although Korg and Miek do not appear in any of Thor and Loki’s scenes, there is little doubt that the two will not simply stand aside while The Black Order annihilates their companions to get to the Space Stone.

The idea of Korg and Miek sacrificing their lives to keep the Asgardians safe might not rest easy with most fans but they are not the only ones who could die in vain in Avengers: Infinity War. Heimdall and Valkyrie could also be in trouble since Idris Elba and Tessa Thompson are both missing from the film’s cast list and promos. Loki could also be killed because he has already failed Thanos numerous times. Unfortunately, it looks like Thor is the only Ragnarok character other than Bruce Banner who will reach Midgard this April.

Thor might be alone after Thor: Ragnarok but he is set to find some new friends on his way back to Earth. The international teaser for Avengers: Infinity War features the Odinson recruiting the Guardians of the Galaxy in the fight against Thanos. Although Rocket initially states that they will “pass on that,” he admits he is “just kidding” and says, “We’re in.”

Thor returns in Avengers: Infinity War on April 27.