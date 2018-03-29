‘Roseanne’ Spoilers: See The Sneak Peek Pics For New Episode, ‘Roseanne Gets the Chair’

ABC releases promotional photos for the next episode of the 'Roseanne' revival.

Roseanne, ABC’s 1980s/’90s sitcom about a working-class Midwestern family, made a rousing return 21 years after the original series signed off. With more than 18 million viewers tuned in for the hour-long premiere of the nine-episode revival series, Roseanne’s blockbuster debut makes a new season a near shoo-in.

Now that they have become reacquainted with Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), Dan (John Goodman), and the rest of the Conner clan, Roseanne fans are looking ahead to the next episode, titled “Roseanne Gets the Chair.”

According to a synopsis posted by the Futon Critic, the upcoming Roseanne episode is described as follows: “Roseanne’s clash with Darlene over how she’s raising her kids – especially Harris – reaches a breaking point; while Dan tries to help Roseanne with her bad knee by getting her an elevator chair, which she refuses to use because she doesn’t want to admit getting old.”

Series star Roseanne Barr also posted to Twitter to give fans a hint about the upcoming episode, which will give viewers more insight into Darlene Conner’s (Sara Gilbert) relationship with her teen daughter, Harris (played by Sara Gilbert lookalike, Emma Kenney).

“Next week’s show will demonstrate how #Roseanne teaches her granddaughter to stop being a horrible teenaged girl,” Barr tweeted.

next week's show will demonstrate how #Roseanne teaches her granddaughter to stop being a horrible teenaged girl. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 29, 2018

ABC has released sneak peek promotional photos from “Roseanne Gets the Chair” which show the Conner matriarch riding on her elevator chair—and not looking very happy about it.

Adam Rose / ABC

There are also photos of Roseanne talking to her difficult granddaughter, as well as shots of Darlene holed up in her old bedroom as she seems to be seeking advice from her concerned parents—or maybe just listening to some unsolicited commentary. In addition to her daughter Harris, Darlene is a single mom to a young son, Mark (Ames McNamara), who made waves in the Roseanne premiere for his unconventional clothing choices.

Adam Rose / ABC

Roseanne fans were sad to learn that Darlene Conner is no longer with her husband David Healy (Johnny Galecki), and as of now he does not seem to be a big part of his ex-wife and kids’ lives. Johnny Galecki will make an appearance for one episode later this season on the Roseanne revival, so viewers will eventually get to see what David has been up to.

Adam Rose / ABC

In addition to “Roseanne Gets the Chair,” future Roseanne episodes are titled “Eggs Over, Not Easy,” and “Netflix & Pill.”

As for the future of Roseanne itself, there is already buzz that the show will be picked up for another season, which would be the series’11th. In an interview with the New York Times, Roseanne Barr hinted that the whole cast is on board for another season should they get one.

“We all want to keep doing it,” Barr told the Times. “So we just hope people like it and they watch it, and it gets renewed, you know, we all want that.”

You can see Darlene Conner dealing with a parenting issue in a scene from the premiere episode of the Roseanne reboot below.

The Roseanne episode “Roseanne gets the Chair” airs Tuesday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.