Trump Slammed After Call To Roseanne — Critics Offer Laundry List Of How He Should Spend His Time

Donald Trump gave Roseanne Barr a call on Wednesday after her reboot blew the ratings to heights they hadn't seen in decades, but that didn't sit right with some folks.

Donald Trump picked up the phone Wednesday and made a call to Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on the astronomical rating success for the return of her show Roseanne. The Roseanne reboot is the talk of the town today but you can’t talk about Roseanne without mentioning Trump, as the president and his politics were woven into the dialog of the ABC show. As you might have guessed, there were opposing views on Roseanne’s take on politics.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the New York Times that the President wanted to personally reach out to Barr. Trump did so after the reports indicated that 18.2 million people gravitated toward ABC on Tuesday night. They swarmed to watch the much anticipated big move into the future for Roseanne, as the last time fans got to see Barr and the rest of the cast in the original show was decades ago. The very first episode of the show debuted in 1988.

COS suggests that Trump didn’t have time to address a laundry list of things, including his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, yet he has time to call Roseanne Barr over her sitcom success. They go on to say that Trump didn’t have time to address “his decision to ban transgendered people from the military” or “the latest police shooting of an unarmed black man,” but he made the time to call Barr.

The same type of gripe emerged on social media with Twitter users. One Twitter user complained that “Trump doesn’t have the time to call a family of dead US servicemen killed in action,” but yet he can find time to call Roseanne Barr on her ratings. A few samples from a Twitter search of “Trump calls Roseanne” are seen below.

Next time Donald Trump doesn't have the time to call a family of a dead US servicemen killed in action, remember that he has the time to call Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on 'ratings' — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 29, 2018

Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on her ratings. This is the same guy who wouldn't even call Rex Tillerson to tell him he was fired. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 29, 2018

Obama wrote a personal letter to the parents of a Parkland victim. Trump calls Roseanne. — Adam Thompson (@AdamThompson48) March 29, 2018

According to a previous Inquisitr article, the Roseanne debut was deemed the highest rated sitcom since 2006 for an hour-long telecast. They not only had more than 18 million tune-in to watch the show but they captured a 5.1 rating for their premiere in the much-coveted 18-49 demographic.

The New York Post reports that Trump was “impressed” with the huge ratings of the show that depicts Barr as the matriarch of a working-class family and also a Trump supporter. On the show, Roseanne goes through daily life with her family members who don’t all mirror her thoughts on Trump. This conjures up scenes that have probably played out in homes across the nation with Trump supporters and critics within the same family.

‘Yuge’ ratings! President Trump calls Rosanne Barr to congratulate her for reboot’s massive ratings pic.twitter.com/gQcQyfASyH — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 29, 2018

Donald Trump wasn’t the first member of the Trump family to reach out to Roseanne to congratulate her on the success of her show. Trump’s namesake, Donald Trump Jr., posted a tweet openly addressing Barr and the show on Wednesday as well. His tweet attracted Trump critics as well.

Wow amazing. Congrats @therealroseanne. If you’re not too busy already maybe work in a late night show too… seems there’s some demand for an alternate viewpoint. #Rosanne https://t.co/JNaLjxS0fs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

As you can see in the tweet above, the show Roseanne not only got a “Wow amazing” out of Trump Jr., he also thought Barr might take her views to late night as a host with a much-needed “alternate viewpoint.”

Along with the sprinkling of Trump and political quips in the show’s dialog, there were props that also suggested the polarized political views among the characters. Roseanne’s sister Jackie, who is played by Laurie Metcalf, is a real-life Hillary Clinton supporter. She walked around donning her “Nasty Woman” shirt.

Trump personally calls Roseanne to congratulate her for high ratings: https://t.co/K1lEAoQRPP pic.twitter.com/JcuxcnxFG0 — The Hill (@thehill) March 29, 2018

Barr, who is a real-life Trump supporter just like her character Roseanne Conner, had some hysterical punchlines about her sister’s political views. At one point in Tuesday night’s show, she was talking about her sister Jackie wanting a woman to take over the helm at the White House. According to Barr’s character on the show, Jackie wanted this so badly that she’s willing to vote for someone who is a “liar, liar, pants on fire,” just because she is a woman.

Many reports in the mainstream media eyed the Roseanne reboot as a show that is honestly portraying the great political divide in the nation today through the eyes of one working-class family. Deadline talked about the original Roseanne vs. the reboot. They said:

“The series was groundbreaking, giving a different perspective of the working class. Fast forward to 2018 and the show is breaking ground again — but in a totally different way.”

Roseanne Barr called into ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday morning to say that her call with Donald Trump, who is someone she has known for a long time, was about TV ratings and “working.” Barr said the President congratulated her on the ratings, which is something Trump knows quite a bit about after his Apprentice shows, which had a long run on TV.