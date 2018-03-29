R. Kelly Has A Sex Dungeon, Ex-Girlfriend Claims

The singer has been accused of sexual abuse by a few women.

R. Kelly is known for making great music and also for his alleged sexual abuse of underage women. According to Fox News, former girlfriend Kitti Jones, 34, alleged that the singer has a dungeon where he trained girls to perform sexual acts on him and others. The singer’s ex-girlfriend alleged that he took her to this sex dungeon where he forced himself on her. Jones also alleged that the R & B singer forced her to have intercourse with him and others in his dungeon.

Kitti Jones detailed her ordeal in the BBC documentary titled, R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes. Jones told the BBC, the singer introduced her to a girl who he bragged he groomed since she was 14-years-old.

“I was introduced to one of the girls that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

The accuser alleged that Kelly made the other woman crawl towards her and perform sexual acts on her saying, “This is my f***ing pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.” The mystery woman’s age at the time is unknown. Jones alleged that R. Kelly was “very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally. I think he gets some sort of satisfaction within himself, knowing that he’s taking control over other people.” According to Fox News, Kitti Jones has shared the story of her alleged abuse with BuzzFeed and Rolling Stone.

The controversial singer has been accused by a few women of abuse in the past. The accusers alleged that the singer was holding several women in a “cult.” This accusation seems similar to Jones’ claim of a dungeon where girls are trained. Jones claims he called the women he allegedly groomed his pets. The singer was arrested in 2003 on child pornography charges, according to Fox News. The “Step in the Name of Love” singer was acquitted of the charged in 2008.

According to the Chicago Defender, the recording artist has been accused of sexual assault with underage girls since 1994. The report alleged that the three-time Grammy winner has been accused of sexual misconduct for over two decades. The Chicago Defender documented R. Kelly’s history of abuse from 1994 to 2018. The singer refused to comment on the allegations against him in the documentary, according to the BBC.