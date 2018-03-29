John Cena: WWE Star Heading Back To The Movies, This Time As ‘Duke Nukem’ Reports Claim

WWE superstar John Cena is lined up to play 'Duke Nukem' in a movie version of the classic video game according to producer Andrew Form.

WWE fans are anxiously waiting to discover if the rumored John Cena vs. The Undertaker match will happen at next weeks WrestleMania PPV event. Rumors have been circulating for months, suggesting that the Deadman will surface for one last match. Cena has laid down the challenge, but as yet The Undertaker has not picked up the gauntlet. Of course, Cena has been a part-time wrestler for a number of years as his TV and movie commitments have kept him away from the squared-circle.

Whether Mark Calloway will resurrect The Undertaker for one last WrestleMania appearance remains to be seen, but it seems that Cena will once again be heading back to Hollywood for another movie role. According to Cinema Blend, Cena has been lined up to play all-action video game hero Duke Nukem in a new movie based on the popular game. The Duke Nukem movie is still in the planning stage, there isn’t even a script yet, but producer Andrew Form has confirmed that Cena will play the title role.

“Yeah, that’s what we’re working with now. He is. Yes. We don’t have a script yet, so that is confirmed at this point but if he reads the script and he doesn’t like the script I’m sure there are ways that he could pull out, but right now [Cena] is our guy.”

As reported by Sportskeeda, the Duke Nukem production team are looking to hit movie Deadpool for inspiration for the tone of the new movie. Andrew Form states that if they cannot get the tone right then Duke Nukem will not be made.

Not everyone is thrilled with the prospect of John Cena playing Duke Nukem. VG247 calls Duke Nukem “everyone’s least-favorite first-person shooter” and say that the movie will probably be “very stupid.” That being the case, they argue that John Cena will “look the part.”

John Cena Claims He Would Relish A Match With UFC Champion Conor McGregor

Cena is currently doing the rounds promoting his new movie, Blockers. As reported by Complex, Cena was asked if he thought that Conor McGregor could follow Ronda Rousey from the UFC Octagon to WWE wrestling. Cena praised McGregor, saying that he would be “fantastic” in WWE because he really understands the entertainment aspect of sports.

Cena also revealed that he would love to get into the ring with McGregor, but that it would have to be in the wrestling ring. It would be difficult to see McGregor making the transition to WWE, as he has shown on numerous occasions that he isn’t exactly respectful of WWE wrestling. Back in 2016, McGregor said that WWE wrestlers were “dweebs” and called Cena “a big fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia mother*****r.”