Tobias Menzies Might Not Appear In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Joins ‘The Crown’ Season 3 As Prince Philip

As the return of Tobias Menzies' role as Edmure Tally remains uncertain, fans will definitely see him again as Prince Philip.

From an epic fantasy series to a historical drama, Tobias Menzies now joined The Crown Season 3 as Prince Philip – taking the role from Matt Smith. It looks like the 44-year-old star has a lot of time to do the Netflix’s original show as he might not appear as Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones Season 8. The Outlander actor revealed that the said character’s fate remains uncertain as he hasn’t received any call from the HBO series’ producers yet.

Menzies’ character as Edmure was last seen in Game of Thrones Season 6. Edmure was originally Walder Frey’s prisoner after the tragic Red Wedding. However, Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) used him to take over Riverrun, but he later returned as a jailbird again. But, as Arya (Maisie Williams) had successfully killed the Freys, it is a big question where Edmure is now.

“The honest answer is, I have no idea,” Menzies told the Digital Spy. The Night Manager star believes that his role is still alive somewhere and might still be in that prison. However, as HBO swears to make every detail about Game of Thrones Season 8 a big secret, he hasn’t heard anything about his role as Edmure from the network.

“I feel like they have so many stories to tie up, whether that’s a story they’ll want to go back to, I don’t know.”

As Menzies now has a lot of time to do other things, he was cast as Prince Philip for The Crown Season 3. Netflix has signed the stage, television, and film actor to play the role of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband until the fourth season, Bustle reported.

It has been known that series has to change its cast as the royals aged in the story. Menzies will be joining Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth herself, taking the role from Claire Foy, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, first portrayed by Vanessa Kirby, in The Crown Season 3 and 4.

Originally, Prince Philip was set to play by Paul Bettany, but the Avengers: Infinity War actor refused the role because of some schedule conflicts.

Meanwhile, The Crown Season 3 will feature a time jump and will be now set in the 1960s and 1970s, the time of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. It will also tackle the affair that broke Princess Margaret’s marriage. The show will start filming this summer.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to be released in 2019 on HBO, while The Crown Season 3 will be dropped this year on Netflix.