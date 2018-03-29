The 'Captain America: Civil War' actor thinks the former Winter Soldier should stay in hibernation a little longer.

The fight against Thanos is certainly a necessary but difficult thing to deal with in Avengers: Infinity War. After all, the Mad Titan is threatening to destroy the universe as soon as he collects all of the Infinity Stones. Not surprisingly, some characters are not happy about the situation. For one, Bucky Barnes wishes he was back in hibernation in Shuri’s laboratory in Wakanda.

Fans are already well aware that Bucky is awake and going through rehabilitation, as revealed in the Black Panther post-credit scene. However, Captain America: Civil War actor Sebastian Stan has just revealed to Screen Rant that the former Winter Soldier wants to go back to the time when he was being put back to sleep because he isn’t quite pleased with a new ally in Avengers: Infinity War.

Sebastian Stan recently spoke up about how Bucky Barnes would feel once he realizes he will be working with a snarky talking raccoon from outer space. The I, Tonya star revealed that Bucky would question his decision to be brought out of the ice in Avengers: Infinity War.

“As usual, I question my own stability, mentally and wonder whether or not I should have just stayed asleep. Things clearly did not get better.”

Sebastian Stan is clearly joking about his character’s mental state and the idea of seeing Rocket Raccoon in action. Although Bucky Barnes might not be amused with his furry new ally in Avengers: Infinity War, Rocket is obviously interested in the former Winter Soldier for two very specific reasons.

Marvel

Entertainment Weekly has previously shared some Avengers: Infinity War details about the battle in Wakanda where Bucky Barnes and Rocket Raccoon are set to work together. Rocket, who has an established obsession with gigantic guns and prosthetics, decides to ask the former Soviet assassin for his weapon as well as his shiny new arm.

It is still unclear whether the hilarious scene will be included in Avengers: Infinity War. However, it would certainly confirm why Sebastian Stan claims Bucky Barnes thinks he is hallucinating.

Marvel

Bucky Barnes might have some issues about dealing with aliens but Black Widow certainly has no problem getting into action to save her friends. A new Avengers: Infinity War teaser features Scarlett Johanssen’s character taking on Proxima Midnight and threatening to kill The Black Order.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.