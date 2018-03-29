‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley And Abby Push Jack’s DNA Test, Victor Wakes Up

Ashley and Abby seek to learn the truth about Jack's paternity. Meanwhile, Victor finally wakes up at the hospital.

Up next on The Young and the Restless, Ashley and Abby plan to test Jack’s DNA as they seek the truth in light of Dina’s revelation that Jack is not John’s son. At the hospital, Victor finally gains his consciousness. But will he remember what happened before he fell off the stairs?

Ashley and Abby gather Jack’s DNA sample

Dina (Marla Adams) previously revealed that Jack (Peter Bergman) is not an Abbott, but given that she’s suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, there’s no assurance that she’s telling the truth. So, Abby (Melissa Ordway) started to seek information about Dina’s past, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) said she will help her daughter gather DNA samples for testing, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soaps.com.

In today’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Ashley and Abby plan to get Jack’s DNA samples after Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack leave for the Walnut Grove event. Ashley has already arranged for a fast result of the DNA test and they take samples at the house. The test may yield a surprise result, as Y&R spoilers in the coming weeks further tease that Ashley will deal with a difficult and painful secret, and Jabot will face a crisis.

Today on #YR, Victor and Jack’s epic feud takes a dangerous turn and a shocking Abbott family secret is revealed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XYzLLxXDAB pic.twitter.com/oxoNng6ZAT — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 27, 2018

Victor awakens from a coma

Jack’s paternity issue may shake him, but for now, he’s got other problems at hand. His son, Kyle (Michale Mealor), arrives at the Walnut Grove event and Jack takes the chance to confront him about betraying his family and working with their enemy, Victor. Kyle tries to get away from him and turns to Hilary (Mishael Morgan), but Jack insists on talking, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease via Soaps.com. Then, Paul (Doug Davidson) arrives at the place and arrests Jack for assaulting Victor.

At the hospital, Ashley sits at Victor’s bedside. She tells him how much they need him right now. When she asks for some signs if Jack has nothing to do with what happened to him, Victor suddenly opens his eyes. Spoilers tease that the catch would be if he remembers what happened that night. Given how hard his fall was, he might have some memory loss.

Find out what happens on The Young and the Restless Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.