Kylie Jenner Baby Daddy Travis Scott Sued For Canceling Pre-Super Bowl Gig After Stormi’s Birth, ‘TMZ’ Reports

Kylie Jenner's baby daddy and rapper Travis Scott is facing lawsuit after 'refusing' to show up to a performance days after his daughter, Stormi, was born, according to 'TMZ.'

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott might be in trouble after he decided to put his family first over a $200,000 gig in Minnesota days after Stormi Webster’s birth, causing the event promoter to retaliate via a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, is facing a lawsuit filed by PJAM LLC for not completing his end of the six-digit-worth contract even after he was paid $150,000 in advance while his booking agent received $10,000 upfront.

Based on the information gathered by the outlet, Scott was meant to have a live performance at Myth Nightclub in Minnesota on February 3, two days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to their daughter, Stormi.

According to The Blast, the document filed by PJAM stated that Travis “refused to show up to the event” while reports emerged that the rapper was not able to make it to the show because of the weather. However, TMZ also revealed that the company reportedly arranged for the rapper to fly via a private jet to the event venue.

Interestingly, the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul had yet to confirm her pregnancy and announce their baby’s arrival at the time of Scott’s Minnesota gig and only did so during the Super Bowl on February 4.

Moreover, The Blast revealed that he reportedly performed at Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas that night to be able to stay close to his newborn daughter and baby mama, so it is possible that Travis Scott made the excuse to let Kylie decide the right time to reveal news of Stormi’s arrival.

stormiiiiiiiii???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster was born on February 1, based on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post.

Still, PJAM strongly believed that the act wasn’t professional and is trying to make the “Butterfly Effect” rapper pay for what he did through the lawsuit, claiming that his actions caused them “reputational harm” since they weren’t able to deliver what they advertised to those who attended the event.

As for the $150,000 advance payment they made, TMZ said it remains unclear if Travis Scott has already paid them back as he has yet to make a statement about the matter.