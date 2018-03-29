Mom Battered Her Two-Year-Old To Death For Wetting His Bed And Giving Her A ‘Sideways Look’

Katrina Shangreaux beat her toddler son to death for wetting his bed, faces life in prison.

Katrina Shangreaux beat her toddler son to death for wetting his bed and giving her a dirty look. Rapid City Journal is reporting that Katrina reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors and will plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Kylen Shangreaux for a lesser sentence.

The incident took place in July 2016.

In a written statement, the 30-year-old woman admitted to assaulting her two-year-old son after returning home and finding out that he had urinated in his bed. According to her, her anger towards him skyrocketed when Kylen allegedly gave her a grubby look and called her Angie—the name of a paternal aunt. The toddler had stayed with the paternal aunt for over a year before his mother got him back after a custody battle.

Shangreaux told authorities that she had consumed a lot of alcohol and taken pain medication before horrifically assaulting her son. Court documents would reveal the brutality of the assault, which included her beating Kylen with a belt, slamming him on the ground, kicking him in the abdomen and head, as well as biting him several times.

Katrina Shangreaux said she stopped pulverizing the boy only when she realized how badly she had injured him. The 30-year-old said she poured Kylen some apple juice, but that he later soiled himself and collapsed at the kitchen table.

Katrina Pauline Shangreaux, 30, of Porcupine, would plead guilty to second-degree murder.https://t.co/f52MV3Xyy1 — Rapid City Journal (@RCJournal) March 27, 2018

At that point, Katrina claimed she called her mother and they cleaned up the blood and feces before taking the boy to a hospital. The doctor who examined Kylen told investigators that he had been dead for over four hours.

A post-mortem examination showed that the two-year-old boy had died of extensive bleeding from the abdomen and brain. Dr. Donald Habbe revealed that the toddler had bruises covering over 70 percent of his body, adding that the bruises most likely cut off the supply of blood to his vital organs.

Katrina Shangreaux fled after learning of Kylen’s death but was quickly apprehended by police officers. According to CBS News, she was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, and neglect.

She had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Katrina Shangreaux is accused of beating and even biting his son Kylen after he wet his bed. The boy's grandma Sonya Dubray is accused of helping cover up his death. https://t.co/ZO10zVQIl8 — Oxygen (@oxygen) March 28, 2018

Kansas City News is reporting that with Shangreaux’s plea deal, the aforementioned charges will be dismissed. But she could still bag a life sentence in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Shangreaux’s mother, Sonya Dubray, purportedly misled investigators after getting rid of the boy’s clothes and helping her daughter clean the crime scene. She has been charged with multiple federal offenses, including being an accessory to first-degree murder.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Kylen’s father is serving time in prison after killing a one-year-old child he had with another woman in 2015.