‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor, Pedro Pascal, Confirmed To Appear In ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

Pascal, best known for his role as Oberyn Martell in 'Game of Thrones,' will be joining Gal Gadot in the highly anticipated DC sequel.

Pedro Pascal, the actor best known to fans for his role as Oberyn Martell on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been confirmed to star alongside Gal Gadot in her highly anticipated new sequel, Wonder Woman 2. The 42-year-old actor has played some very interesting roles in the past, which includes appearances in movies and television series such as The Mentalist, Graceland, The Great Wall, and most recently on Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Narcos. However, most fans will probably know him as the guy who had his head crushed by the Mountain in HBO’s highly popular fantasy television series.

According to a report from Variety, Pascal will be joining fellow newcomer Kristen Wiig, who has reportedly been cast as the main villain in the upcoming movie. Wiig will reportedly be playing the role of Wonder Woman’s archenemy in the comics, the cat costume-donning supervillain known as Cheetah. Unlike Wiig, there are currently no details yet on Pascal’s character and whether or not he will be part of the good guys or if he would be playing the role of a villain. Reports have revealed that Pascal will be playing a “key role” in the upcoming movie and that he will apparently be crucial to its plot.

As reported by CBR, this will not be the first time that Pascal has worked with director Patty Jenkins. Both of them have worked together in the past, namely on the television movie, Exposed. Wonder Woman 2 will also be Pascal’s second comic book movie, with the first one being on the sequel to the movie adaptation of Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar’s Kingsman comic book series.

As for the sequel’s plot, producers have kept everything tightly under wraps and there isn’t really much to go by. Previous reports have revealed that the movie may be set in the 1980s, just after the end of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. The movie will likely be exploring Wonder Woman’s adventures during that time and her possible role in preventing an all-out war between the world’s superpowers.

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019. The upcoming movie is being penned by Expendables writer Dave Callaham and DC Entertainment’s Geoff Johns.