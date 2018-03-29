‘Roseanne’ Season 11 Likely To Happen After Stellar Reboot Premiere Ratings

IndieWire reports that the stars of "Roseanne" reboot have been locked in for another season.

Roseanne had a successful return on TV Tuesday night, garnering an estimated 18.4 million viewers plus a 5.1 rating among adults aged 18 to 49. The stellar numbers come quite unexpectedly but a pleasant surprise even to ABC executives.

With an outstanding premiere night for the Roseanne reboot, there are already speculations about another season. IndieWire reports that according to insiders, the stars of the American sitcom have already been locked in for Roseanne Season 11, for at least 13 episodes. The reboot has nine episodes.

Speaking with IndieWire, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said that she is optimistic that Roseanne Season 11 is going to happen. However, she said she is not ready to pull the trigger just yet.

Regardless, the show’s main star, Roseanne Barr, has expressed in previous interviews that she is ready to do additional seasons.

Roseanne, the comeback of the series that originally aired between 1988 and 1997, now holds the record of top-rated TV season premiere. Yes, more than The Big Bang Theory’s pilot episode in 2014 and any of This Is Us regularly scheduled episodes, per Entertainment Weekly.

President Dungey attributes the massive ratings to how Roseanne is able to connect with the audience so people really come to watch. It is also a beloved show, so there’s an appetite from its original fans to watch again and find out what happens to the family after so many years.

Dungey adds that the return of Roseanne on television comes at the right timing. Given the events that are happening in the United States today, the sitcom resonates to the audience.

"Roseanne "revival premieres to massive ratings https://t.co/mF8GDPxVce — Gabriel Foley (@gabrielfoley) March 29, 2018

Roseanne stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, along with John Goodman (Dan Conner), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner), Emma Kenney (Harris Conner-Healy), Ames McNamara (Mark Conner-Healy), and Jayden Rey (Mary Conner). It is created by Matt Williams and Roseanne Barr. Other executive producers include Whitney Cummings, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Tom Werner, and Tony Hernandez.

Roseanne Season 10 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. If you missed the premiere episode on Mar. 27, the network is airing it again on Sunday, Mar. 31 at 8 p.m.