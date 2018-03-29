Watch Cubs vs. Marlins 2018 Opening Day Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

The first game of the 2018 MLB season arrives early on Thursday afternoon for fans to watch.

It’s time to play ball as baseball fans will get to watch the Cubs vs. Marlins live streaming online and on television for MLB’s Opening Day 2018. It’s another season with high expectation for the Chicago Cubs while the Miami Marlins will be in rebuilding mode after the loss of their top stars during the offseason. Still, the show, or season, must go on, and it starts at Marlins Park in Florida. Here’s the latest opening day game preview for these teams with odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Cubs vs. Marlins live streaming online Thursday.

According to ESPN‘s game preview, the Chicago Cubs will have left-hander Jon Lester on the mound for their latest Opening Day away game. The Cubs are hoping for another solid season from Lester who finished 2017 with a 13-8 record and 4.33 ERA. He’ll get the start for a Cubs team that is favored at -185 on the moneyline and by 1.5 runs. The home team will have Jose Urena on the mound and has a moneyline price of +170, while this game has an over/under of eight runs for the matchup. Urena was 14-7 last season with a 3.82 ERA as he moved into the starting rotation.

While the Marlins are nowhere near being considered contenders for the World Series this season, the visiting team certainly is. The Chicago Cubs are on the Vegas Insider future odds as third overall in the odds to win the title. Chicago trails only the New York Yankees (6/1), Los Angeles Dodgers (11/2), and Houston Astros (11/2) in terms of teams with the top odds to win it all.

The opening day matchup featuring the Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This game will be televised nationally on the ESPN channel for most households. Fox Sports may have coverage of the game as early as 11 a.m. Eastern Time in the South Florida region. Cable and satellite subscribers with ESPN can also log into the WatchESPN website or mobile apps to watch this game live streaming online. Fox Sports viewers can log into the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps.

For those viewers without access to cable or satellite TV, the best option to watch the Cubs vs. Marlins live streaming online is to use a channel streaming service. These include subscription services like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, and YouTube TV. Most of these services include ESPN in their channel lineups and have free trials or other offers for new customers at their individual websites.