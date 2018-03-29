WWE News: The Real Reason Braun Strowman Still Has No Partner For ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To ‘SI’

There is a chance the WWE is waiting for someone to make their WWE return.

Braun Strowman was angry that he was not involved in a match at WrestleMania 34, so he took matters into his own hands. On an episode of Monday Night Raw, Strowman entered himself into a tag team battle royal where the winners got a shot at Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw tag team titles. Braun then won the match by himself. However, according to Raw general manager Kurt Angle, the Monster Among Men has to find a tag team partner if he wants to compete in the tag title match at WrestleMania 34. With just over one week to go before the event, the WWE still has not announced who will team with him, and a report from Sports Illustrated reveals the real reason Braun Strowman still has no tag team partner for WrestleMania 34.

The WWE Is Waiting On A Star To Return

According to Sports Illustrated, two sources close to the WWE said that Vince McMahon has an idea for who he wants Braun Strowman to team with at WrestleMania 34. The problem is that the person McMahon wants is not signed to the WWE at this time.

The report indicates that McMahon sees the tag team of Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio to be a perfect combination to excite the fans and battle for the tag team titles. With the popularity of Strowman and Alexa Bliss in the Mixed Match Challenge, this big-man-little-man combination could be a very popular pairing.

However, Rey Mysterio injured his bicep at an indie show and had to pull out of a match with New Japan Pro Wrestling against Jushin Thunder Liger last weekend. The WWE has to wait to see if Mysterio is recovered and can wrestle before they sign him to a deal.

The WrestleMania 34 Fallback Options

The idea is that if the WWE signs Rey Mysterio to return, it would be a short-term deal. Sports Illustrated even reported that there is a chance that the Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio team could even lose, with Rey taking the pinfall loss.

However, if Rey Mysterio is unable to compete, there are two other options that could work out perfectly when it comes to storyline purposes. The first is Elias Samson, who just feuded with Braun Strowman. Elias was damaged goods after he lost the feud, and one could see him asking to be Braun’s partner just to get a title shot.

The other option is Samoa Joe. He also feuded with Braun Strowman before an injury took him out for a few months. The word is that Joe is healed from his injuries and ready to return, and he has yet to make a return to television. Maybe the WWE is waiting on Mysterio to decide what to do with Joe.